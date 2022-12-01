First Wylde Flowers Update Coming Soon 🌸

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, cozy coven! 🌸

How are you? What’s new?

The BIG question we often get these days is “will there be more Wylde Flowers content?”

The short answer is YES! Our little team is working on content updates as we speak!! ✨

What will the updates cost? Nothing! Our content updates will be completely free and available across all platforms (Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Arcade). 🎉 FYI we have been using community feedback to inform these updates! 👀

For now, we do have one exciting bit of info to share! Our first update is called Endless Seasons and Romance. 🌸 In this update you will be able to change the seasons after completing the main storyline to continue playing and experience some of the game’s content you may have missed the first go ‘round! 🎉

We are also adding content to deepen your romantic experience in the game! 🌹 You will be able to take your sweetheart on dates around Fairhaven and there are new repeatable affection animations to experience.

Endless Seasons and Romance will be coming to all platforms in early 2023! 💖

We're very excited to share more about this and other updates when we can! I can assure you our team is bursting to show you more of what we’ve been working on! 🌈

In other news, we are very excited to share that Wylde Flowers has won the award for Apple Arcade Game of the Year!

We are so thrilled and proud, and so grateful to you for being such an amazing and supportive community! 🌸

✨ Audrey and the Studio Drydock Team

Keep up with everything Wylde Flowers by following our channels! ✨

Discord: https://discord.gg/QdrMPAcYpx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StudioDrydock

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wyldeflowers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/studiodrydock/?hl=en

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WyldeFlowersGame/

Wylde Flowers Wiki: https://wylde-flowers.fandom.com/wiki/Wylde_Flowers_Wiki

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1896700/Wylde_Flowers/