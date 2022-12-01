Patch 1.6.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10060354 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 23:09:16 UTC by Wendy

1.6.3 is now live with the following updates:

The ability to switch between windowed and fullscreen modes Various new ship skins and a new ship skin selector Update GUI on mission select buttons Level 25 updated to better teach the glance jump advanced mechanic Massively improved the framerate issues around slower machines (I am very curious about this one so definitely would love to hear if it's faster on the laptops and such out there)

A HUGE Thanks to all the closed beta testers who have given us feedback to implement these changes!!!