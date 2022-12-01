Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7695204)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

Implemented VScript VScript allows mappers to embed script code (Squirrel3) into maps. This system is already being used for L4D2 and CS:GO maps. Interface with entities and the world like regular Hammer logic Simplify things that were previously incredibly complicated/tedious in Hammer logic Interact with and control bots, bosses, player attributes, entities, and game state closely, allowing for enhanced, modified or entirely custom game modes React to game events and change the outcome of certain things, such as damage calculations

More technical info about VScript for Team Fortress 2 is available on the Valve Developer Community https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/VScript https://developer.valvesoftware.com/wiki/List_of_TF2_Script_Functions



Added the ability to change the skybox dynamically using the skybox_changer entity or SetSkyboxTexture

Added support for custom MvM upgrade files packed into the map

Added point_worldtext, an entity that can show text dynamically, with support for multiple SDF (signed distance field) fonts, multiple colors and a rainbow mode

Exposed several movement related ConVars

Implemented support for func_monitor and cameras

Implemented logic_eventlistener for listening to game events from Hammer logic

Added the ability to pass parameters and delay to MvM populator actions

Improved compile time with VRAD