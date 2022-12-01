Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7695204)

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:
-
Implemented VScript
-
VScript allows mappers to embed script code (Squirrel3) into maps. This system is already being used for L4D2 and CS:GO maps.
- Interface with entities and the world like regular Hammer logic
- Simplify things that were previously incredibly complicated/tedious in Hammer logic
- Interact with and control bots, bosses, player attributes, entities, and game state closely, allowing for enhanced, modified or entirely custom game modes
- React to game events and change the outcome of certain things, such as damage calculations
-
More technical info about VScript for Team Fortress 2 is available on the Valve Developer Community
-
-
Added the ability to change the skybox dynamically using the skybox_changer entity or SetSkyboxTexture
-
Added support for custom MvM upgrade files packed into the map
-
Added point_worldtext, an entity that can show text dynamically, with support for multiple SDF (signed distance field) fonts, multiple colors and a rainbow mode
-
Exposed several movement related ConVars
-
Implemented support for func_monitor and cameras
-
Implemented logic_eventlistener for listening to game events from Hammer logic
-
Added the ability to pass parameters and delay to MvM populator actions
-
Improved compile time with VRAD
-
Special thanks to Jakub and everyone on the GitHub VScript Mega Issue for testing, providing feedback, and submitting requests
Extra notes