Team Fortress 2 update for 1 December 2022

Team Fortress 2 Update Released (ClientVersion 7695204)

Build 10060302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

An update to Team Fortress 2 has been released. The update will be applied automatically when you restart Team Fortress 2. The major changes include:

  • Implemented VScript

    • VScript allows mappers to embed script code (Squirrel3) into maps. This system is already being used for L4D2 and CS:GO maps.

      • Interface with entities and the world like regular Hammer logic
      • Simplify things that were previously incredibly complicated/tedious in Hammer logic
      • Interact with and control bots, bosses, player attributes, entities, and game state closely, allowing for enhanced, modified or entirely custom game modes
      • React to game events and change the outcome of certain things, such as damage calculations

    • More technical info about VScript for Team Fortress 2 is available on the Valve Developer Community

  • Added the ability to change the skybox dynamically using the skybox_changer entity or SetSkyboxTexture

  • Added support for custom MvM upgrade files packed into the map

  • Added point_worldtext, an entity that can show text dynamically, with support for multiple SDF (signed distance field) fonts, multiple colors and a rainbow mode

  • Exposed several movement related ConVars

  • Implemented support for func_monitor and cameras

  • Implemented logic_eventlistener for listening to game events from Hammer logic

  • Added the ability to pass parameters and delay to MvM populator actions

  • Improved compile time with VRAD

  • Special thanks to Jakub and everyone on the GitHub VScript Mega Issue for testing, providing feedback, and submitting requests

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Spanish - Spain, Ukrainian, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, and Turkish

Changed files in this update

