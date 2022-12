Share · View all patches · Build 10060251 · Last edited 9 December 2022 – 16:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Lazerball, The Local-Multiplayer Dodgeball Fighting Game is releasing in an hour! with 15% off!

Come Wishlist so you don't forget and invite some friends to have a blast! Smash, dodge, curve and skilfully destroy your mates in this fast, action packed party game!