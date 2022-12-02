World Boss - Game Update v0.1.3

Gladiators,

A new update is here, jam packed with new and exciting features and a tonne of bug fixes and improvements to keep you firing until you become the World Boss!

First up, we want to say a huge thank you to all of our awesome founders who have joined us on the Early Access journey. To celebrate you all, you will receive a FREE Pistol skin on login, featuring the signature World Boss blue colour, the hex pattern that you see on the dome that covers the battlefield and World Boss crown motifs in various spots.

As we release each update, there will always be a big focus on bug fixing and quality of life changes to make sure your playing experience is as smooth as it can be. To make choosing a region even easier, the game will now auto select the region with the lowest ping for your game. We’ve also made a number of fixes surrounding issues claiming rewards, players not being able to equip skins, and various fixes to UI that were not functioning as intended.

We know that a number of you have experienced stability issues where you’ve been dropped from games back to the main menu, and know it’s not a fun experience when you’ve spent time perfecting your build. We’re working hard behind the scenes to resolve this as soon as we can! You can find some of the known issues below in the release notes but as always, please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord.

It’s time to focus – are you bready? We hope you don’t crumble. See you in the arena!

Release Notes

Improvements

Map Update The City has undergone a major overhaul, with central buildings more traversable and less susceptible to being exploited. The position of each biome has been adjusted to keep things fresh.

Thank You Skin The “Crown Pistol” is now available to be claimed for all players as a thank you for playing World Boss during Early Access!

Battle Points To help speed up your Battle Pass progress, Battle Points can now be earned through in-game activities such as defeating the World Boss, Prestiging, and reaching PvP kill thresholds.



Gameplay Changes

Multiple improvements to weapon flow to improve overall feeling and usability.

Head Hunter now increases head damage area.

Improvements to fire rate to ensure consistency.

Visual changes made to the Electric Shock Perk and Explosive Shock Perk to help differentiate between the both.

‘F’ Keyboard input added on the defeat screen for players to select respawn.

Character Banner displays when leaving a match.

Battle Pass Mission progress will display in Tab scoreboard screen.

Perk Progress will display in the Tab scoreboard screen.

Double click to equip items in the loadout.

UI notification added to unseen loadout items.

Gameplay Balancing

General

Reduced the number of HP packs in each of the Hexes.

The amount of EXP required to Prestige has been slightly increased for 2nd and 3rd times.

Health regen tick reduced from 120 frames to 60.

Broken Shield regen delay dropped from 4.5 seconds to 3 seconds.

Damaged Regen delay increased from 4.5 seconds to 5 seconds.

Weapons

Decreased fire rate on Marksman Rifle.

Increased hipfire spread on Marksman Rifle.

Decreased damage for all rarity types on Marksman Rifle.

Decreased per projectile damage for all rarity types on Marksman Rifle.

Decreased fire rate on the Pistol.

Decreased fire rate on Revolver.

Increased damage for all rarity types on Burst Rifle.

Increased fire rate on the Shotgun.

Decreased damage per projectile on the Shotgun.

Slightly decreased fire rate on Sniper Rifle.

Increased damage values for RPG (every tier except Epic), with additional damage on a direct hit.

Perks

Revised the Lifesteal HP value given to players to be based on a percentage of damage dealt for that shot.

Damage Increase Perk active effect lasts for 5 seconds after kill.

Fire Rate Increase Perk active effect lasts for 10 seconds after kill.

Increased health per tick for HP Regen Perk.

Shield Regen amount increased to 5 health per 5 frames.

Jetpack fuel amount has been reduced slightly.

Jetpack fuel usage has been increased slightly.

Equipment

Fire Bomb tick rate is now the same as the Fire Shot perk.

Fire Bomb damage increased per tick.

All Equipment now does flat 100 impact damage when thrown.

Crashes & Soft Locks

Fixed some occurrences of where players could remain on the Loading Screen indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where returning to the Main Menu from gameplay could cause the game to soft lock.

Fixed an issue when the Mega Soaker Shotgun skin was equipped it could cause the game to soft lock.

Fixed an issue where the game could soft lock when trying to join a friends game via Steam Invite.

Fixed an issue where the game could soft lock when a player brings up the Item Wheel while in the Prestige menu.

Fixed an issues where game could crash when using Search function in Loadout menu.

Fixed an issue where the game could crash when focusing on another window as the game loads.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where on rare occasions some players would not take damage.

Fixed an issue where occasionally players would be unable to respawn.

Fixed an issue when if the user dies while playing with controller they couldn’t respawn.

Fixed an issue where occasionally camera drones would not take damage or produce gems.

Fixed an issue where jumping off the map as World Boss counts as killing the World Boss

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the edges of roofs.

Fixed an issue where the World Boss would rain XP Gems from the sky when dying by leaving the playspace.

Fixed an issue where head shots would register as either body damage or no damage.

Fixed an issue where camera relocates when selecting, equipping or changing weapons.

Fixed an issue where Rocket Launcher hitbox was too large and occasionally impacting through collision.

Fixed an issue where Perks were occasionally not being applied correctly to the RPG.

Fixed an issue where the spread multiplier was being applied to targets who are not moving.

Fixed an issue that could impact the Sniper Rifle accuracy when aiming from a distance.

Fixed an issue where quickscoping while jumping would not be accurate.

Fixed an issue where mantling while aimed will zoom camera before weapon is raised.

Removed a stray red pixel from the Burst Rifle Scope.

Fixed an issue where the Pistol skin would not update correctly when equipped.

Fixed an issue where SMG would not eject spent cartridges.

Fixed an issue where the Shotgun shells are visible through the camera when reloading with the Angsty Shotgun skin equipped.

Fixed an issue where if a player looks down after reloading a Magnum, the shell PFX will continue to fall through the floor.

Fixed an issue where Bullet impacts effects would not appear when shooting through scaffolding.

Fixed an issue where camera shake was extreme when players were on fire.

Fixed an issue where muzzle flashes did not display differently for various Perks with the Rocket Launcher.

Fixed an issue where Active Camo and Last Chance Perk effects and UI remain after leaving and rejoining.

Fixed an issue where the ammo counter on the Pistol and Rocket Launcher remains visible with Active Camo.

Fixed an issue where the Explosive Magazine throw animation doesn’t play when reloading the Sniper Rifle.

Fixed an issue where no magazine would appear when a player manually reloads with Explosive Magazine Perk.

Fixed an issue where Electric Shots were not arcing correctly between players.

Fixed an issue where Supercharge Perk would display Electric Shots icon.

Fixed an issue where the the Thick Skull perk was showing shield and body damage.

Fixed an issue where Elemental Resist was not accurate for Fire Bomb damage.

Fixed an issue where Fire Bomb displays shield damage as 0.

Fixed an issue where Shield Regen effects remain visible at the end of the Last Chance state.

Fixed an issue where fire PFX remained in third person view after killing a player with fire.

Fixed issues where XP values were sometimes incorrect.

Fixed an issue where the player would not gain any points for a kill.

Fixed an issue where notifications would not appear for kills.

Fixed an issue where the Prestige notification would not appear when a player reaches level 30.

Fixed an issue where the Banner of the player that killed you did not appear on the Respawn screen.

Fixed an issue where the Last Chance perk name was not displayed correctly throughout the game.

Fixed an issue where text would appear green to indicate life steal when shooting Gem Generators while using Life Steal.

Fixed an issue where the Last Chance timer can overlap the Health or Shield bar.

Fixed an issue where Perk prompt does not display when levelling up more than once at a time.

Fixed an issue where text from drones appeared in the wrong spot.

Fixed an issue where player icon remains on mini map while in the Prestige screen.

Fixed an issue where the player title text would overlap with the player name.

Fixed an issue where small Health Packs do not change resolution when going from Ultra to Low resolution.

Fixed an issue where World Boss screenspace effect does not display correctly in 32:9 aspect.

Fixed an issue where the Back button did not function from the Join Game screen.

Fixed an issue where Join Game timer could disappear when Joining a game.

Fixed an issue where Chat Window would remain on the Main Menu if you are disconnected from a game.

Fixed an issue where Chat Window has overlapping text after leaving a game and rejoining.

Fixed an issue where not all UI elements would adjust correctly when the resolution is lowered.

Fixed an issue where the Save Setting prompt doesn't appear when the player leaves the settings via Loadout, Battle Pass or Store.

Fixed an issue where Quality Settings would disappear when Screen Resolution was changed.

Fixed an issue where other menus could still be selectable in the Loading Screen.

Fixed an issue where other menus are still selectable while waiting for Purchase confirmation.

Fixed an issue where the UI behind the First Time User Experience pop ups are interactable.

Fixed an issue where Equip button required multiple clicks to work.

Fixed an issue where equipping a character skin could make it disappear in the 3D view.

Fixed an issue where Mission requirements could be attributed to other players.

Fixed an issue where XP boosts were not increasing XP gained from Missions.

Fixed an issue where Claim All was not an available option without a Premium Pass.

Fixed an issue where Claim All is still an option if users have claimed rewards individually.

Fixed an issue where claimed items are locked after updating.

Fixed an issue where 'unknown error' could display when repeatedly using 'skip level' in the Battle Pass.

Fixed an issue where the audio settings would not carry over when exiting and reopening the game.

Fixed an issue where setting audio to 0 in the settings menu and reopening the game will continue to play audio, even though the settings still at 0.

Fixed an issue where the fire rate Audio was out of sync when weapon stats increased.

Fixed an issue where if the sound FX are turned off in the Audio Settings, some FX could continue to play.

Fixed an issue where the Jetpack boost audio loops in the Prestige screen.

Fixed an issue where the music will cut out when on the main menu and switching between Home and Settings.

Known Issues

Players getting kicked out of game/back to lobby.

Some connection or high latency issues.

Automatic region select may push players onto AU instead of the closest server - Dev note: if you find yourself with high ping we recommend manually selecting your server.

Occasionally you may experience some network related issues that can look like bullets not doing damage, melee not doing damage, players holding the wrong weapon, or equipment cooldowns and windup times being inconsistent.

Hang on Loading Screen. The workaround is to hard close the game, and reopen.

Very low occurrence of players not taking damage.

Very low occurrence of players not animating.

Very low occurrence of spawning in wrong location.

Some occurrences of multiple weapons displaying on other players.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

