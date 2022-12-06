Share · View all patches · Build 10060218 · Last edited 6 December 2022 – 15:06:19 UTC by Wendy

In the grim darkness of the 41st Millennium, a new monstrous plague looms…

The wicked concoction of Nurgle, the Bloom, has mutated. This new strain continues to see his mission to fruition, transforming planets into manifestations of his twisted image. It falls to you, Force Commander, to stop this resurgent threat!

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal has launched!

Take Heed!

COMMAND THE VENERABLE DREADNOUGHT | Bring fear and fury from your thunderous Venerable Dreadnought, a combat walker of legend.

UNLEASH THE TECHMARINE | Invoke the Machine God with the new Techmarine class and greatly expand your tactical options.

DISPATCH THE GLADIUS FRIGATE | Pursue Nurgle’s forces across the Tyrtaeus Sector with the Gladius Frigate!

NEW MAPS, MISSION AND RESOURCE | Shake up each campaign with exciting new gameplay features, promoted powers and championed battlefield prowess.

Lead humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, against the corrupting forces of Nurgle in Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters - Duty Eternal now!