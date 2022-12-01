Dwarven Skykeep | Post-release hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10060204 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 23:06:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, magicians!

The game has just been released, and we are already hard at work fixing issues highlighted during early streams and reviews.

Patchnotes:

Winter World wolf's hitbox fix

Added a more noticeable tooltip to speed-up time when it's applicable

Dwarfopedia typos fix

German, English, Russian, Ukrainian, and Simplified Chinese translation typos fix

Known Issues:

Camera jitter when moving up/down the ladder

We will continue working on further improvements, including a camera jitter fix and more. The next hotfix will be released later today.

See you in Dwarven City!