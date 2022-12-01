 Skip to content

Dwarven Skykeep update for 1 December 2022

Dwarven Skykeep | Post-release hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, magicians!

The game has just been released, and we are already hard at work fixing issues highlighted during early streams and reviews.

Patchnotes:
  • Winter World wolf's hitbox fix
  • Added a more noticeable tooltip to speed-up time when it's applicable
  • Dwarfopedia typos fix
  • German, English, Russian, Ukrainian, and Simplified Chinese translation typos fix
Known Issues:
  • Camera jitter when moving up/down the ladder

We will continue working on further improvements, including a camera jitter fix and more. The next hotfix will be released later today.

See you in Dwarven City!

