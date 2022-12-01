Dwarven Skykeep | Post-release hotfix

Greetings, magicians!
The game has just been released, and we are already hard at work fixing issues highlighted during early streams and reviews.
Patchnotes:
- Winter World wolf's hitbox fix
- Added a more noticeable tooltip to speed-up time when it's applicable
- Dwarfopedia typos fix
- German, English, Russian, Ukrainian, and Simplified Chinese translation typos fix
Known Issues:
- Camera jitter when moving up/down the ladder
We will continue working on further improvements, including a camera jitter fix and more. The next hotfix will be released later today.
See you in Dwarven City!
