Share · View all patches · Build 10060174 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 22:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Our latest update for Funeral brings a variety of new bug fixes and improvements to the game.

Update Version 1.11

Sound adjustments in all Chapters

Optimisation

Sound volume increased in default settings

Scare Jumps adjustments in Chapter I and Chapter III

New mirror scare jump in Chapter I