Update - control improvements

In this update, we´ve made changes in the game controls using gamepad and keyboard, and in the camera movement.

We expect a smoother experience when:

moving across the board to reposition an item - the camera will follow it, and the movement will be continuous when pressing a directional command.

rotating the camera - the flag on the cursor points to the right indicating how the directional commands work.

switching between the item's menu and the board.

Also, it fixes some minor bugs.

The option to remap the controls according to the players preference is not included in this version, but it is coming very soon!

Thank you for playing the game and for your feedback!

Follow the game page and our Steam developer´s page to keep track of our news:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana