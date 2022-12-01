 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 1 December 2022

Dota Plus Update — Winter 2022 (ClientVersion 5561)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


The winter breeze may have stripped the trees of their leaves but a select group of heroes are bundled up more snugly than ever as the time comes for the seasonal Dota Plus update to appear, filled with a new seasonal treasure, plus refreshed Seasonal Quests and Rewards for you to explore during the grey days and gloomy nights ahead.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Winter 2022 Seasonal Treasure is here, available for purchase with shards. Exclusive to Dota Plus members, this treasure features all new sets for Lifestealer, Storm Spirit, Vengeful Spirit, Spirit Breaker, Oracle, Night Stalker, Elder Titan, and Sven. There's also a chance to unlock Frosty the Seadragon, a courier preloaded with random ethereal and prismatic gems.

Updated Seasonal Quests & Guild Rewards

Today’s update also comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to help lay away some extra shards for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season.

And as always, in addition to the changes above, the guild rewards for Silver-, Gold-, and Platinum-tier guilds have all been switched for the winter season.

[table]
[tr]
[th]Guild Tier[/th]
[th]Rewards[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Silver[/td]
[td]

  • Emoticon - wait_for_it
  • Emoticon - furious
  • Emoticon - closecall

[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Gold[/td]
[td]

  • Spray - Tusk Fight Me
  • Spray - Visage Hmm
  • Spray - Void Spirit Reading

[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Platinum[/td]
[td]

  • Chat Wheel - "That's playing to win, baby!"
  • Chat Wheel - "Боже, ты посмотри вокруг, что происходит!"
  • Chat Wheel - "这就是高富帅啊"

[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Seasonal Sets

Missed your chance on some of the sets from older Dota Plus treasures? The sets from the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 are now available for direct purchase in the Shard Shop for 15,000 Shards each.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese - Portugal, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Blackgate Sentinel
  • Modified Economy Item: Sacrificial Serpent
  • Modified Economy Item: Malevolent Mother
  • Modified Economy Item: Mechanical Departure
  • Modified Economy Item: Rampage Knight
  • Modified Economy Item: Abyssal Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Lord of the Forsaken
  • Modified Economy Item: Winterwood Vesture
  • Modified Economy Item: Tined Shroud
  • Modified Economy Item: Corroding Sands
  • Modified Economy Item: Legacy Of Joerlak
  • Modified Economy Item: Memories of Bone
  • Modified Economy Item: Bite of the Broken Blade
  • Modified Economy Item: Papillion Weald
  • Modified Economy Item: Argent Decimator
  • Modified Economy Item: Capricious Fate
  • Modified Economy Item: Honors of the Arbor Sage
  • Modified Economy Item: Wildmane Berserker
  • Modified Economy Item: Master of the Morning Brew
  • Modified Economy Item: Vestments of the Thunderfold
  • Modified Economy Item: Lure of the Glimmerguard
  • Modified Economy Item: Autumnal Treasure 2022
  • New Economy Item: Wintry Treasure 2022
  • New Economy Item: Frosty the Seadragon
  • New Rare Head: Truculent Tidings - Head
  • New Rare Shoulder: Truculent Tidings - Shoulder
  • New Rare Tail: Truculent Tidings - Tail
  • New Rare Arms: Truculent Tidings - Arms
  • New Economy Item: Truculent Tidings - Loading Screen
  • New Rare Belt: Truculent Tidings - Belt
  • New Rare Weapon: Truculent Tidings - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Truculent Tidings
  • New Economy Item: Whirls of the Winter Wind
  • New Economy Item: Whirls of the Winter Wind - Loading Screen
  • New Rare Armor: Whirls of the Winter Wind - Armor
  • New Rare Arms: Whirls of the Winter Wind - Arms
  • New Rare Head: Whirls of the Winter Wind - Head
    • Contains 2 ambient particle effects
  • New Rare Head: Blades of the Terraforge - Head
  • New Rare Shoulder: Blades of the Terraforge - Shoulder
  • New Rare Weapon: Blades of the Terraforge - Weapon
  • New Economy Item: Blades of the Terraforge - Loading Screen
  • New Rare Arms: Blades of the Terraforge - Arms
  • New Rare Back: Blades of the Terraforge - Back
  • New Economy Item: recycling_winter2022_shards_treasure
  • New Economy Item: Cold Rage
  • New Economy Item: Downfall of the Howling Hearth
  • New Rare Back: Cold Rage - Back
  • New Rare Arms: Cold Rage - Arms
  • New Economy Item: Cold Rage - Loading Screen
  • New Rare Belt: Cold Rage - Belt
  • New Rare Head: Cold Rage - Head
  • New Rare Back: Sorrows of the Sunken City - Back
  • New Rare Arms: Sorrows of the Sunken City - Arms
  • New Rare Belt: Sorrows of the Sunken City - Belt
  • New Rare Head: Sorrows of the Sunken City - Head
  • New Rare Shoulder: Sorrows of the Sunken City - Shoulder
  • New Rare Weapon: Sorrows of the Sunken City - Weapon
  • New Rare Armor: Spoils of the Shattered Fates - Armor
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Rare Back: Spoils of the Shattered Fates - Back
  • New Rare Head: Spoils of the Shattered Fates - Head
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Rare Weapon: Spoils of the Shattered Fates - Weapon
    • Contains an ambient particle effect
  • New Economy Item: Spoils of the Shattered Fates
  • New Rare Legs: Downfall of the Howling Hearth - Legs
  • New Rare Shoulder: Downfall of the Howling Hearth - Shoulders
  • New Rare Weapon: Downfall of the Howling Hearth - Weapon
  • New Rare Head: Downfall of the Howling Hearth - Head
  • New Economy Item: Downfall of the Howling Hearth - Loading Screen
  • New Rare Head: Downfall of the Howling Hearth - Head II
  • New Economy Item: Blades of the Terraforge
  • New Rare Back: Harvest Night - Back
  • New Rare Head: Harvest Night - Head
  • New Rare Arms: Harvest Night - Arms
  • New Rare Legs: Harvest Night - Legs
  • New Rare Tail: Harvest Night - Tail
  • New Economy Item: Harvest Night
  • New Economy Item: Sorrows of the Sunken City

English Localization

  • DOTA_Plus_Winter2022_Update_Title: Winter 2022 Season Update
  • DOTA_Plus_Winter2022_Update_Desc: A new season of quests, a limited-time Treasure, and more have been added to Dota Plus.
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2022_Name: Winter 2022
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2022_Quests: Winter 2022 Quests
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2022_Subtitle: The Winter 2022 Season will end March 1st, 2023.
  • DOTA_PlusSeason_SeasonWinter2022_TreasureDescription: Available exclusively until the end of the Winter 2022 season on March 1st, 2023.

Heroes

  • npc_dota_hero_nevermore: Changed name aliases from sf to sf,nevermore
  • npc_dota_hero_life_stealer: Added new attribute name aliases with value of ls
  • npc_dota_hero_legion_commander: Changed name aliases from Tresdin,Legion to Tresdin,Legion,lc

Abilities

  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/healing_ward_hits_to_kill_tooltip/value with value of 1
  • Healing Ward: Added new attribute AbilityValues/healing_ward_hits_to_kill_tooltip/special_bonus_unique_juggernaut_2 with value of +2
  • Leap: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Leap: Added new attribute AbilityValues/shard_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Necromastery: Removed attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute duration with value of 45.0 45.0 45.0
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute attack range tooltip with value of 650
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_shadow_shaman_8
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute scepter range with value of 225
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute duration with value of 45.0 45.0 45.0
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute spawn radius with value of 150
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute scepter range with value of 225
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute requiresscepter with value of 1
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute hits to destroy tooltip with value of 2
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_shadow_shaman_1
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute spawn radius with value of 150
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Removed attribute hits to destroy tooltip creeps with value of 4
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute hits to destroy tooltip with value of 2
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonusfield with value of value2
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute hits to destroy tooltip creeps with value of 4
  • Mass Serpent Ward: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_shadow_shaman_1
  • Tree Grab: Added new attribute damagetypetooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tree_bonus_damage_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE
  • Grow: Added new attribute AbilityValues/tree_bonus_damage_pct/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Grow: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Keen Conveyance: Removed attribute tooltip channel time with value of 3.0
  • Keen Conveyance: Added new attribute channel time tooltip with value of 4.5 4.0 3.5
  • Keen Conveyance: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_tinker_5
  • Keen Conveyance: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonusoperation with value of SPECIAL_BONUS_SUBTRACT
  • Reaper's Scythe: Ability cast range reduced from 600 to 0 (-600)
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/value with value of 600
  • Reaper's Scythe: Added new attribute AbilityValues/AbilityCastRange/special_bonus_unique_necrophos_6 with value of +100
  • Fan of Knives: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Wrath of Nature: Changed damagetypetooltip from DAMAGE_TYPE_NONE to DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Feast: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Dark Ascension: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Insatiable Hunger: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Alacrity: Added new attribute AbilityValues/bonus_damage/CalculateSpellDamageTooltip with value of 0
  • Summon Wolves: Removed attribute AbilityValues/wolf_damage/0 with value of 18 24 30 36
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_damage/value with value of 21 27 33 39
  • Summon Wolves: Added new attribute AbilityValues/wolf_damage/special_bonus_unique_lycan_3 with value of +10
  • Summon Spirit Bear: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lone_druid_7
  • Summon Spirit Bear: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_lone_druid_11
  • Disseminate: Changed ability behavior from DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET to DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_UNIT_TARGET/|/DOTA_ABILITY_BEHAVIOR_AOE
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute AbilityValues/purgable/value with value of 0
  • Overgrowth: Removed attribute AbilityValues/purgable/special_bonus_unique_treant_11 with value of +1
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/undispellable/value with value of 0
  • Overgrowth: Added new attribute AbilityValues/undispellable/special_bonus_unique_treant_11 with value of +1
  • Press The Attack: Added new attribute linkedspecialbonus with value of special_bonus_unique_legion_commander_6
  • Metamorphosis: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Metamorphosis: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Demon Zeal: Removed attribute AbilityValues/health_cost_pct/0 with value of 20
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_cost_pct/value with value of 20
  • Demon Zeal: Added new attribute AbilityValues/health_cost_pct/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PURE
  • Jingu Mastery: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Jingu Mastery: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Sidekick: Added new attribute calculatespelldamagetooltip with value of 0
  • Sidekick: Added new attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_PHYSICAL
  • Proximity Mines: Added new attribute spell dispellable type with value of SPELL_DISPELLABLE_YES
  • Reactive Tazer: Removed attribute ability unit damage type with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL
  • Reactive Tazer: Added new attribute AbilityValues/scepter_damage/DamageTypeTooltip with value of DAMAGE_TYPE_MAGICAL

Changed files in this update

