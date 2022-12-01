Dota Plus Update — Winter 2022 (ClientVersion 5561)



The winter breeze may have stripped the trees of their leaves but a select group of heroes are bundled up more snugly than ever as the time comes for the seasonal Dota Plus update to appear, filled with a new seasonal treasure, plus refreshed Seasonal Quests and Rewards for you to explore during the grey days and gloomy nights ahead.

Dota Plus Seasonal Treasure

The Winter 2022 Seasonal Treasure is here, available for purchase with shards. Exclusive to Dota Plus members, this treasure features all new sets for Lifestealer, Storm Spirit, Vengeful Spirit, Spirit Breaker, Oracle, Night Stalker, Elder Titan, and Sven. There's also a chance to unlock Frosty the Seadragon, a courier preloaded with random ethereal and prismatic gems.

Today’s update also comes with a new set of Dota Plus quests to help lay away some extra shards for new relics and the Seasonal Treasure — offering up to 115,200 shards over the course of the season.

And as always, in addition to the changes above, the guild rewards for Silver-, Gold-, and Platinum-tier guilds have all been switched for the winter season.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Guild Tier[/th]

[th]Rewards[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Silver[/td]

[td]

Emoticon - wait_for_it

Emoticon - furious

Emoticon - closecall

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gold[/td]

[td]

Spray - Tusk Fight Me

Spray - Visage Hmm

Spray - Void Spirit Reading

[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Platinum[/td]

[td]

Chat Wheel - "That's playing to win, baby!"

Chat Wheel - "Боже, ты посмотри вокруг, что происходит!"

Chat Wheel - "这就是高富帅啊"

[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Seasonal Sets

Missed your chance on some of the sets from older Dota Plus treasures? The sets from the Spring 2021 and Summer 2021 are now available for direct purchase in the Shard Shop for 15,000 Shards each.

