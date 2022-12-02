Snag Secret Neighbor for 80% off during the Hello Neighbor Franchise Sale!

Hey, did you know the Hello Neighbor franchise is turning five years old??
🎂 To celebrate, we're throwing a birthday sale! 🎂
🛠 UPCOMING TITLES! ⚙
Wishing you could visit Raven Brooks but worried you're too late?
Good news, you're actually Right On Time!
The Hello Neighbor 2: Deluxe Edition is still available for pre-order, and that pre-order comes with the pretty sweet perk of Getting 5 Days Early Access to the full game PLUS three additional Day-1 DLC!
Oh...and did we mention the Early Access period is OPEN RIGHT NOW?
Hello Neighbor Search & Rescue & Hello Engineer are coming to Steam in 2023! Please Wishlist and follow our new game pages to stay up to date on all the latest as we bring more of your favorite Neighbor titles to Steam in the new year!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2206320/Hello_Neighbor_VR_Search_and_Rescue/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1856190/Hello_Engineer/
[b]🍰Birthday Sale games!🍰**
🎁 Treat yourself or a friend during the upcoming holiday season, and snag a new favorite from the Hello Neighbor Franchise!👇
Want to revisit the game that started it all?
Or maybe you're new to the Neighborhood!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/521890/Hello_Neighbor/
Grab Hello Neighbor for 80% off!
Dive deeper into the lore, and uncover the story of how Mr. Peterson became "The Neighbor"
https://store.steampowered.com/app/960420/Hello_Neighbor_Hide_and_Seek/
Get Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek for 80% off!
Always wished you would play Hello Neighbor with friends? You can PLAY IT FREE this weekend btw!👀
https://store.steampowered.com/app/859570/Secret_Neighbor_Hello_Neighbor_Multiplayer/
Squad up with Secret Neighbor for 80% off!
Thanks for being amazing and celebrating with us today! Be sure to let us know what you're most excited about in the comments, and we look forward to seeing the rest of your faces around Raven Brooks!
Cheers!
tinyFox, tinyBuild, Hologryph & Eerie Guest Studios
