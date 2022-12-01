Thaw those cold chestnuts with v.1.3

Ah, the world outside is getting dark and gray, so what better time to snuggle up with your 20-30 closest demanding adult friends and host some wild virtual swinger parties.

Orgynizer 1.3 is here with some lovely software updates:

New unlockable available with xmas related characters.

Events made clearer and comes with a participation requirement.

Some bugs related to Impostors resolved.

More custom safewords.

More puzzle elements live, with 4 new common connectors and two new rare ones.

New groovy seasonal jingle, candilicious logo and some snow on the main page.

Minor tweaks here and there.

A couple of additional easter eggs.

Small hiatus

We are probably not going to do that much more content updates this year, but we have a lovely 1.4 update slated for January 2023. We would like to thank everyone that enjoyed our game and are thrilled to see people having good raunchy fun in our game.

Also, without saying too much, some interesting cross-over guests are already lining up to join us all in v.1.4 - Stay tuned for more.

A call for streamers

If you know any streamers, youtubers or the like that would be interested in doing some collaboration, let them know we are giving away free copies and looking for partners over at KeyMailer. Follow the link below to learn more:

https://www.keymailer.co/g/games/156158