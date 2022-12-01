Community Content Exhibit Vol. 7

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to the 7th in our series of monthly newsletters dedicated entirely to community creations and contributions to Ready or Not. Today we will be featuring some of the content creators that keep the Ready or not community vibrant and generate no end of informative and/or entertaining content.

Please note, they are in no particular order of quality, it is simply how they landed.

Community Spotlight – Content Creators

1.) Karmakut

While Karmakut isn’t a dedicated Ready or Not content creator, he and his crew show off the tactical aspects of any game they play, be it RoN, Squad, ArmA, or Hell let loose.

With content that varies from tight and uncompromising tactical gameplay to wild and barely controlled tears across wide open battle zones, there’s bound to be some time

2.) GLID Gaming

GLID Gaming is another variety content creator, this channel distinguishes itself by being hosted by a cadre of personalities with backgrounds in both the military and law enforcement. Their combined experience lends wonderfully to every game they choose to engage with leading to them excelling, game mechanics notwithstanding of course.

3.) FAC TAC

An almost exclusively RON-flavored content creator, FAC TACs content sparkles not in long form gameplay videos or commentary, but in short bursts. An even mix of AI oddities, clean tactical takedowns, or just perfectly timed encounters.

Closing

There are a host of quality content creators that have not been listed here that may be featured in the future, while I would love to have them all listed here, if I did that then this particular list would have no end.

Always be sure to support your favorite content creators with your comments, your subscriptions, and your attention!

