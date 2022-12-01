Controller settings update

This update adds some debugging information to the control settings screen.

It will now show you the joysticks the game can see plus what axis input it is currently receiving from them (up to axis 10). This should help anyone who is getting the same axis repeatedly when trying to bind a different axis.

If any of the numbers are above 0.1 then they are sending an input that could cause it to be seen first when binding controls. Make sure your inputs are calibrated, throttles are centred and reading 0 in the Control Settings screen.