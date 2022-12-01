Starship Troopers: Extermination - Intel Private Alpha

Attention Citizens,

Today is the first opportunity that a select handful of brave individuals will have to fight against the Bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination. Intel has 5,000 keys available for an early playtest session that will run from December 1st through to December 15th. This will allow a selection of Citizens from around the world to be the first to play the game.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is still in early development, and this is by no means the final game. As such players who participate in this playtest must agree to a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) that they will only share details about the game, images, and videos, in a special Discord Server that we’ve created just for this playtest. Nothing can be shared with the public.

Would you like to know more?

For more information and a chance to receive one of the 5,000 playtest keys head to: https://game.intel.com/ww/giveaways/starship-troopers-extermination-game-alpha

Thank you for your attention!