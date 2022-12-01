 Skip to content

Voxella update for 1 December 2022

Voxella Delta-12

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

DELTA-12: 12/1/2022
hardcore gaming:
-added expert mode! in this mode, enemies have more health and do double damage, bosses regenerate life, and debuffs last twice as long.
-added a new character, tayna, who cannot regenerate health.
-seigen now dies permanently
-shield cooldown is slightly faster
-fixed some bugs with object collision and transparency, as well as a crash when the game is minimized

