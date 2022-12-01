Voxella Delta-12

DELTA-12: 12/1/2022

hardcore gaming:

-added expert mode! in this mode, enemies have more health and do double damage, bosses regenerate life, and debuffs last twice as long.

-added a new character, tayna, who cannot regenerate health.

-seigen now dies permanently

-shield cooldown is slightly faster

-fixed some bugs with object collision and transparency, as well as a crash when the game is minimized