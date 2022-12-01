 Skip to content

Mythical update for 1 December 2022

Free Expansion Available: Bonus XI

Mythical update for 1 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Use your freely earned Silver to purchase the 4 new Things in the Bonus XI expansion set at special holiday pricing!

This set includes:

  • Hippoi Athanatoi
  • Hieracosphinx
  • Academy
  • Piru

Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:

Savanna cost reduced to 3 Resources.
Frenzy can be reapplied to Things that previously had Frenzy.
Naga Dumps the revealed Thing to the Wastepile correctly now.
Abada property subtracts 2 Resources in all conditions.
Kobolos doesn’t make you Dump when you have 6 Things in your Tray.
Qilin does not give Mana and Picks to other players when Dumped.
Ghost works with Mapinguari correctly.
Skoffin’s ability text fixed from +2 Picks to +1 Pick.
Sigbin now gives +6 Resource Tokens.
Wakwak now gives +6 Honor Tokens.
Yale shows correct icon on scoring screen.

