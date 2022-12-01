Free Expansion Available: Bonus XI

Use your freely earned Silver to purchase the 4 new Things in the Bonus XI expansion set at special holiday pricing!

This set includes:

Hippoi Athanatoi

Hieracosphinx

Academy

Piru

Resolved Issues and Game Improvements:

Savanna cost reduced to 3 Resources.

Frenzy can be reapplied to Things that previously had Frenzy.

Naga Dumps the revealed Thing to the Wastepile correctly now.

Abada property subtracts 2 Resources in all conditions.

Kobolos doesn’t make you Dump when you have 6 Things in your Tray.

Qilin does not give Mana and Picks to other players when Dumped.

Ghost works with Mapinguari correctly.

Skoffin’s ability text fixed from +2 Picks to +1 Pick.

Sigbin now gives +6 Resource Tokens.

Wakwak now gives +6 Honor Tokens.

Yale shows correct icon on scoring screen.