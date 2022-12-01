Your Home #2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello hello,

Welcome to the second Garden In! devlog.

Last time we took a look at some of our plants and the different types you'll find in the game.

Now we're going to talk a little bit about the rooms, the environments you'll decorate with the lovely greenery you'll be growing.

There are 4 rooms inside the game.

Each with it's own intended purpose, but of course you can change, decorate and move enough things to shape it to your own liking. Let's start, shall we?

The Studio

Also known as the Main Room.

It's meant to be very cozy, a normal room inside a house, it holds infinite possibilities!

A studio, a living room, a storage or that extra room in your house that you're not sure how to use...

It's the first room you're gonna settle in and it's definitely the one we're most attached to.

If you're wondering how it can be decorated. This is a taste of my Studio!

I liked the idea of creating a space where I would work but also relax. Working from my PC while surrounded by some of my favourite plants but with some extra space where I can just sit down and read a book in my peaceful room.

The Balcony

It's the smallest room in the game.

There's nothing better than taking a breath of fresh air out in a lovely balcony.

Stretch your legs and let's be honest, it's the perfect place to enjoy a sunny day or a peaceful night.

I like to fill mine with hybridization vases. They remind me of the large vases my mom had in our terrace, so they feel fitting to place here. I imagine myself sipping a cold drink and watching a colorful summer night go by.

The Greenhouse

Decorated with windows and glasses.

It's quite the big room! It's perfect to fit all kinds of plants, vases and whatnot.

It might seem quite cluttered but if you move some of the tables around you can change quite a lot how it looks like!

For example, I didn't want to have a greenhouse / laboratory but something like a storage room or a general store. I wasn't sure which one to do, so I did both! I moved some cabinets and shelfs, filled with all kinds of decorations and tada! I created a general storage room. I think it turned out quite well.

The Garden

Sometimes closed door can't quite beat open air.

Quite the garden, don't you think? The small waterfall is my favourite thing.

If you were bored of being confined in a house, this might just do the trick for you.

There are a lot of things that you can do here. So, instead of showing you what I have done, why don't we all just imagine together our dream garden? Filled to the brim with plants? Or neatly organized with furnitures and cute decorations? With a sunny sky? Under a starry night? Or during a beatiful sunset?

When you're done imagining it, why don't you share it with everyone else down in the comments?

It might become a reality!

Thank you for following the devlopment of Garden In!, for all of the lovely people that got an early access to the game, don't worry the fixes are flying your way!

