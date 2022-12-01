Version 1.6.3: New Modifier Upgrades, Kernel Re-balancing, and Physics Bugfixes

Modifiers

Modifiers are a brand new type of upgrade that change how you play the game. They can only be unlocked when certain conditions are met, though.

The "Dual Shot" modifier can only be found when using a projectile weapon. It allows you to fire a bullet behind you.

The "Explosive Fracture" modifier can only be found when using a melee weapon. It makes enemy crit explosions damage nearby enemies.

"Gravity Bombs" - Only found with a certain combo of "goo bombs" and cursor (I'll let you figure out which one). Goo bombs will pull enemies in.

"Double Beam" - Only found with a combo of "Beam" and a specific cursor. Spawns an additional beam behind you.

"Bullet Time" - Only found with a combo of "Bolt" and a certain cursor. Charging the bolt slows down time.

"Piercing Shots" - Only found with "Trishot" and a certain cursor. Trishot bullets pierce enemies.

"Malfunctioning Systems" - Only found with the "Rocket Launcher" and a certain cursor. Rocket launcher warheads no longer home in, but deal a lot more damage.

"Larger Clip" - Only found with the "Mini Gun" and a certain cursor. Minigun has a larger clip.

Changed the enemy soft collision algorithm to only move enemies sideways around each other instead of influencing forward and backward movement.

Changed enemy friction physics to not bug out and randomly jerk enemies.

Changed standard cursor knockback to be more affected by knockback upgrades.

Changes arena visuals.

Changed Spawnpoint visuals.

Changed which enemies spawn at each kernel level and during the OSIRIS fight.

OSIRIS is now faster but has less health.

Level up XP amount now increases per kernel level (as enemies increase with kernel-level too)

Added Jerry, who will sometimes appear in the background of the area. Don't worry, he's just curious!