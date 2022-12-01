 Skip to content

Dark Past update for 1 December 2022

Difficulty Adjustment. Initial Hunts Take Longer To Begin

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Easy and medium difficulty the time it takes for a hunt to begin has changed. Players now have much more time to look for evidence before a hunt begins.

Hard difficulty - only 2 items can be picked up at once on this difficulty

