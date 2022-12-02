 Skip to content

Burnhouse Lane update for 2 December 2022

RELEASE DAY!!!

Build 10058941

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is the day!

I hope you all enjoy this brand new story from Harvester Games! Keep in mind the game is intended for mature audiences only - any triggers you can think of - they're probably there. While Burnhouse Lane isn't part of the Devil Came Through Here trilogy (that's ended now) the old fans might find an occasional reference to our previous work ;)

It's also the first time we have introduced action and platforming elements to our games - they're only sprinkled here and there to keep the game interesting and engaging but don't worry - Burnhouse Lane is not a shooter. It's still very much a Harvester Games game through and through.

