v2.02 Hotfix

Here's the next hotfix! Thanks to everyone who reached out and reported bugs. I'm squashing them as fast as I can. The major one here is fixing the sound settings. It should work as intended now. There are a few other minor fixes as well. More to come as needed! Have a good day at school everyone!
v2.02 Change Log
- Fixed sound settings not working properly in game.
- Fixed Lunch Lady not giving slop during certain dialogue options when she should.
- Adjusted character movement to not move so fast diagonally.
- Fixed dialogue overlap during Jerome's mission when returning to classroom.
- Fixed layering on knife falling into hole.
Changed files in this update