 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kindergarten update for 1 December 2022

v2.02 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10058850 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here's the next hotfix! Thanks to everyone who reached out and reported bugs. I'm squashing them as fast as I can. The major one here is fixing the sound settings. It should work as intended now. There are a few other minor fixes as well. More to come as needed! Have a good day at school everyone!

v2.02 Change Log

  • Fixed sound settings not working properly in game.
  • Fixed Lunch Lady not giving slop during certain dialogue options when she should.
  • Adjusted character movement to not move so fast diagonally.
  • Fixed dialogue overlap during Jerome's mission when returning to classroom.
  • Fixed layering on knife falling into hole.

Changed files in this update

Kindergarten Content Depot 589591
  • Loading history…
MacBuild Depot 589592
  • Loading history…
LinuxBuild Depot 589593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link