Blue Oak Bridge update for 1 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec 2

Share · View all patches · Build 10058795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

We are so happy with Blue Oak Bridge being played by so many wonderful people. Thank you all for your comments, reviews and feedback.

This small patch includes:

  • UI improvements and more clear direction for controls including using F button to open chests, mail and picking up grass and [ ] keys to switch tabs in inventory

  • Crafting recipes showing up immediately once received

  • Key items not disappearing from inventory when dying

Thank you for playing and for your patience!

More to come soon,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team

