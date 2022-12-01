Update Notes for Dec 2

Hello all!
We are so happy with Blue Oak Bridge being played by so many wonderful people. Thank you all for your comments, reviews and feedback.
This small patch includes:
-
UI improvements and more clear direction for controls including using F button to open chests, mail and picking up grass and [ ] keys to switch tabs in inventory
-
Crafting recipes showing up immediately once received
-
Key items not disappearing from inventory when dying
Thank you for playing and for your patience!
More to come soon,
the Blue Oak Bridge Team
Changed files in this update