Update Notes for Dec 2

Build 10058795 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

We are so happy with Blue Oak Bridge being played by so many wonderful people. Thank you all for your comments, reviews and feedback.

This small patch includes:

UI improvements and more clear direction for controls including using F button to open chests, mail and picking up grass and [ ] keys to switch tabs in inventory

Crafting recipes showing up immediately once received

Key items not disappearing from inventory when dying

Thank you for playing and for your patience!

More to come soon,

the Blue Oak Bridge Team