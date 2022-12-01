 Skip to content

Target React Force update for 1 December 2022

AI Combat Improvements

AI core movement in combat has been improved
AI will now be less indecisive with their movements in combat
Fixed a rare bug where AI aiming would be unnaturally offset for a couple of seconds
More updates on the way

