AI core movement in combat has been improved
AI will now be less indecisive with their movements in combat
Fixed a rare bug where AI aiming would be unnaturally offset for a couple of seconds
More updates on the way
Target React Force update for 1 December 2022
AI Combat Improvements
AI core movement in combat has been improved
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update