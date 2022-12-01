v0.19.12 Early Access 🍑

Does the changelog speak for itself? 💦
I hope you guys enjoy all the (many) additions and look forward to v0.20, with the big girl in, ready to flatten the Kingdom under her glorious thighs.
With things going like they are right now, I expect the next Princess Poll to happen during January!
Size: 785.4 MBs
Additions and changes:
ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step III
ːswirliesː Moth Princess (Fairy Form) NSFW animation #1 added!
ːswirliesː Human NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added
ːswirliesː Human Princess NSFW animation #4 added!
ːswirliesː Gamepad update!
ːswirliesː You can now plug and unplug your gamepad freely while playing
ːswirliesː Keyboard/Gamepad controls option added in the System menu
ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Slime X Moth ("Slime Princess reacting to Moth")
ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Golem X Rabbit
ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Skeleton X Bird
ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Ghost X Bird
ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Goblin X Insect
ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Dog X Kobold
ːswirliesː Progeny refresh! Your old Progeny will be now getting random skills assigned!
ːswirliesː Added section in Dear's Progeny box showing your Progeny Skill!
ːswirliesː New Skill trainers added: Tantra Princess, Wilt, Cat Mewster, QP, Mira, The Unnamed, and Bordeaux
ːswirliesː New Skills added: Tantric Love, Misery, Yin and Yang, Tainted Love, Sharpshooter, Lich Acolyte, and Discharge
ːswirliesː Added "Hero -> Broken Hero! (All Stats maxed)" Cheat
ːswirliesː Completely reworked most armor stats and compatibilities. High-level armor is now generally stronger and the type of armor used can greatly affect one's stats. Costumes and Accessories aren't all that matters anymore.
ːswirliesː 4-armed Skeleton Progeny can now natively Dual Wield weapons
ːswirliesː Changes have been done to weapon many Progeny/Weapon compatibilities
ːswirliesː Completely reworked how the Luck and Wealth stats affect the random drops
ːswirliesː New armor added: Apprentice Hat
ːswirliesː New armor added: Fancy Pants
ːswirliesː New armor added: Cracked Shell
ːswirliesː New armor added: Queen Pet's Vest
ːswirliesː New armor added: Paper Shield
ːswirliesː New armor added: Fake Crown
ːswirliesː New armor added: Night Cloak
ːswirliesː New armor added: Tricky Glasses
ːswirliesː New armor added: Copper Piece
ːswirliesː New armor added: Titanium Armor (old "Titanium Armor" is now "Tungsten Armor")
ːswirliesː Reworked many special armors stats (Molten Core, Abyss Flaps, Scarab Cover, Spongy Shirt, Lunar Helm, Dragonforged Set, Sphinx Set, Miner Headband, Tactical Bat)
ːswirliesː Coatl Armors now enable Lances
ːswirliesː Heavy Bracelet now enables Heavy Armor
ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now use Razor Plume
ːswirliesː Cat Princess can now use Cat Slash (Tiger Progeny gets Cat Slash too)
ːswirliesː Lamia Progeny can now use Poison Spit
ːswirliesː Tweaked Moonlit Skill stat bonus (from +50/+15/+15/+15/+50 to +15/+15/+25/+25/+50
ːswirliesː Added new weapon: FroGun
ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Holsteur
ːswirliesː Optimizations around Kobold Mines
ːswirliesː The pre-Title message now asks to "Press Any Button" and reacts accordingly
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed DIY Larva costume not working on Progeny
ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny crashes
ːswirliesː It is now impossible to save during some cyclical events (new day events, war declarations, world map initialization...), fixing many issues caused by doing so
ːswirliesː Fixed every new Progeny being "Spooky"
ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess tower showing just for half
ːswirliesː Added a fix for mismatched ambassadors on fallen Reigns or recaptured ones
ːswirliesː Fixed Skills being shown when eggs are yet to hatch
ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing when some "Skilled" eggs hatch
ːswirliesː Fixed party swap being possible when an egg is hatching
ːswirliesː Fixed saving being possible while Sexy Time is happening
ːswirliesː Fixed choice window misplacement during recruitment
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening randomly with units teleporting around during battles
ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton Route death by Freeze/Poison/Heat bugging
ːswirliesː Fixed issues with gamepad controls in menu with quantity selectors
ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess I and II, and Ghost Princess II animations not unlocking for good in Babs Gallery
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skill image being stuck on the screen after leaving the Progeny Box menu
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Box menu crashing if an Egg is in the first slot
ːswirliesː Fixed many issues in the Oni Colosseum and Kaius fight
ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skills getting assigned to special characters that shouldn't get one (CrusaderP, MossP, MimicP, Dokuro...)
ːswirliesː Fixed many bugs with Kaius fight in the Colosseum
ːswirliesː Fixed Jozzlyn animation not unlocking in Babs' Gallery
ːswirliesː Fixed Forge Princess animation not unlocking in Babs' Gallery
ːswirliesː Fixed Gallery Unlock Cheat bugs
ːswirliesː Some costumes are now compatible with Princess Mannequins (DIY Larva, Testudo Armor, Star of Fury, Olympian Armor, Huntress Tribesmen)
ːswirliesː Fixed Prince animation in the Stone Knife brothel switching every Princess to her Prince form
ːswirliesː Fixed Insect Prince animation not working
ːswirliesː Fixed some unavailable starting Armor on Princesses
ːswirliesː Fixed issues while choosing the kobolds' Dowry while using a gamepad
ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess reacting to Moth rather than Cat Princess being there
ːswirliesː Fixed overworld flight not stopping when talking to one of the Dragon Carriage NPCs
ːswirliesː Fixed gifting equipable items to Princesses often removing 2 from the inventory
ːswirliesː A fallen reign now correctly loses the effect of items equipped by their ruling Princess
ːswirliesː Fixed some wrong power balance calculations for Rabbit/Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni wars
ːswirliesː Fixed some unfinished gamepad control mapping while using the Death Not
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong position of portraits during "Shade Swap" dialogues
ːswirliesː Fixed gifting Chunga Root to Bird Princess actually assigning one to Mermaid Princess
Beta Branch only:
ːswirliesː Oni Event III is now playable!
ːswirliesː Oni can now declare war to other Princesses
ːswirliesː Oni can now siege and get sieged
ːswirliesː Oni NPCs can now be met around the Kingdom!
ːswirliesː Sneaky activities with Oni Princess are now possible.
ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW animation #1 added!
ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW event added!
ːswirliesː New armor added: Demon Gauntlet
ːswirliesː Bird and Oni NPCs added to Tinhead Talker and other quests
ːswirliesː Rabie added as Oni Princess' Champion
ːswirliesː Lezgar and Rigbu added as Oni Princess' Champions
ːswirliesː Lezgar and Rigbu can't be put to sleep while guarding the entrance to the Princess' Tent
ːswirliesː Lezgar and Rigbu get replaced by a Triclop Wicca, for the guard duty, after being defeated in the Colosseum
ːswirliesː New weapon added: Morningstar
ːswirliesː "Star of Fury" costume added for Rabbit Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː New armor added: Oni Keychan
ːswirliesː "Fallen Champion" costume added for Oni Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)
ːswirliesː Added Forge Sprites around Forge Princess' location
ːswirliesː Forge Sprites are now ready for battle!
ːswirliesː Triclop Wiccas are now ready for battle!
ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess dialogues in Campsite and Tavern
ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess Tea Party reactions
ːswirliesː Added Champion lines for challenge/defeat/meeting in the Colosseum Infirmary
ːswirliesː Added Champion lines for rematches/rematch defeats
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Mermaid (Oni Princess reacting to Mermaid)
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Bird
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Golem
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Slime
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Oni Progeny
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Cat X Oni
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Wyvern X Oni
ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Desert X Oni
ːswirliesː Added dialogues for Oni Reign "trainees" / visitors of other races (Golem, Insect, Skeleton, Desert, Goblin, Lamia)
ːswirliesː Cinder Ribbon can now be used on Oni Princess
How to opt-in Beta builds: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=182912431
Changed depots in beta branch