v0.19.12 Early Access 🍑

Does the changelog speak for itself? 💦

I hope you guys enjoy all the (many) additions and look forward to v0.20, with the big girl in, ready to flatten the Kingdom under her glorious thighs.

With things going like they are right now, I expect the next Princess Poll to happen during January!

Size: 785.4 MBs

Additions and changes:

ːswirliesː Added Moth Princess' Route step III

ːswirliesː Moth Princess (Fairy Form) NSFW animation #1 added!

ːswirliesː Human NPCs NSFW Animation #2 added

ːswirliesː Human Princess NSFW animation #4 added!

ːswirliesː Gamepad update!

ːswirliesː You can now plug and unplug your gamepad freely while playing

ːswirliesː Keyboard/Gamepad controls option added in the System menu

ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Slime X Moth ("Slime Princess reacting to Moth")

ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Golem X Rabbit

ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Skeleton X Bird

ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Ghost X Bird

ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Goblin X Insect

ːswirliesː New Campsite reaction added: Dog X Kobold

ːswirliesː Progeny refresh! Your old Progeny will be now getting random skills assigned!

ːswirliesː Added section in Dear's Progeny box showing your Progeny Skill!

ːswirliesː New Skill trainers added: Tantra Princess, Wilt, Cat Mewster, QP, Mira, The Unnamed, and Bordeaux

ːswirliesː New Skills added: Tantric Love, Misery, Yin and Yang, Tainted Love, Sharpshooter, Lich Acolyte, and Discharge

ːswirliesː Added "Hero -> Broken Hero! (All Stats maxed)" Cheat

ːswirliesː Completely reworked most armor stats and compatibilities. High-level armor is now generally stronger and the type of armor used can greatly affect one's stats. Costumes and Accessories aren't all that matters anymore.

ːswirliesː 4-armed Skeleton Progeny can now natively Dual Wield weapons

ːswirliesː Changes have been done to weapon many Progeny/Weapon compatibilities

ːswirliesː Completely reworked how the Luck and Wealth stats affect the random drops

ːswirliesː New armor added: Apprentice Hat

ːswirliesː New armor added: Fancy Pants

ːswirliesː New armor added: Cracked Shell

ːswirliesː New armor added: Queen Pet's Vest

ːswirliesː New armor added: Paper Shield

ːswirliesː New armor added: Fake Crown

ːswirliesː New armor added: Night Cloak

ːswirliesː New armor added: Tricky Glasses

ːswirliesː New armor added: Copper Piece

ːswirliesː New armor added: Titanium Armor (old "Titanium Armor" is now "Tungsten Armor")

ːswirliesː Reworked many special armors stats (Molten Core, Abyss Flaps, Scarab Cover, Spongy Shirt, Lunar Helm, Dragonforged Set, Sphinx Set, Miner Headband, Tactical Bat)

ːswirliesː Coatl Armors now enable Lances

ːswirliesː Heavy Bracelet now enables Heavy Armor

ːswirliesː Bird Princess can now use Razor Plume

ːswirliesː Cat Princess can now use Cat Slash (Tiger Progeny gets Cat Slash too)

ːswirliesː Lamia Progeny can now use Poison Spit

ːswirliesː Tweaked Moonlit Skill stat bonus (from +50/+15/+15/+15/+50 to +15/+15/+25/+25/+50

ːswirliesː Added new weapon: FroGun

ːswirliesː Added new weapon: Holsteur

ːswirliesː Optimizations around Kobold Mines

ːswirliesː The pre-Title message now asks to "Press Any Button" and reacts accordingly

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed DIY Larva costume not working on Progeny

ːswirliesː Fixed Crystal Progeny crashes

ːswirliesː It is now impossible to save during some cyclical events (new day events, war declarations, world map initialization...), fixing many issues caused by doing so

ːswirliesː Fixed every new Progeny being "Spooky"

ːswirliesː Fixed Goblin Princess tower showing just for half

ːswirliesː Added a fix for mismatched ambassadors on fallen Reigns or recaptured ones

ːswirliesː Fixed Skills being shown when eggs are yet to hatch

ːswirliesː Fixed game freezing when some "Skilled" eggs hatch

ːswirliesː Fixed party swap being possible when an egg is hatching

ːswirliesː Fixed saving being possible while Sexy Time is happening

ːswirliesː Fixed choice window misplacement during recruitment

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes happening randomly with units teleporting around during battles

ːswirliesː Fixed Skeleton Route death by Freeze/Poison/Heat bugging

ːswirliesː Fixed issues with gamepad controls in menu with quantity selectors

ːswirliesː Fixed Slime Princess I and II, and Ghost Princess II animations not unlocking for good in Babs Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skill image being stuck on the screen after leaving the Progeny Box menu

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Box menu crashing if an Egg is in the first slot

ːswirliesː Fixed many issues in the Oni Colosseum and Kaius fight

ːswirliesː Fixed Progeny Skills getting assigned to special characters that shouldn't get one (CrusaderP, MossP, MimicP, Dokuro...)

ːswirliesː Fixed many bugs with Kaius fight in the Colosseum

ːswirliesː Fixed Jozzlyn animation not unlocking in Babs' Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed Forge Princess animation not unlocking in Babs' Gallery

ːswirliesː Fixed Gallery Unlock Cheat bugs

ːswirliesː Some costumes are now compatible with Princess Mannequins (DIY Larva, Testudo Armor, Star of Fury, Olympian Armor, Huntress Tribesmen)

ːswirliesː Fixed Prince animation in the Stone Knife brothel switching every Princess to her Prince form

ːswirliesː Fixed Insect Prince animation not working

ːswirliesː Fixed some unavailable starting Armor on Princesses

ːswirliesː Fixed issues while choosing the kobolds' Dowry while using a gamepad

ːswirliesː Fixed Mermaid Princess reacting to Moth rather than Cat Princess being there

ːswirliesː Fixed overworld flight not stopping when talking to one of the Dragon Carriage NPCs

ːswirliesː Fixed gifting equipable items to Princesses often removing 2 from the inventory

ːswirliesː A fallen reign now correctly loses the effect of items equipped by their ruling Princess

ːswirliesː Fixed some wrong power balance calculations for Rabbit/Harvest/Finhead/Mermaid/Bird/Oni wars

ːswirliesː Fixed some unfinished gamepad control mapping while using the Death Not

ːswirliesː Fixed wrong position of portraits during "Shade Swap" dialogues

ːswirliesː Fixed gifting Chunga Root to Bird Princess actually assigning one to Mermaid Princess

Beta Branch only:

ːswirliesː Oni Event III is now playable!

ːswirliesː Oni can now declare war to other Princesses

ːswirliesː Oni can now siege and get sieged

ːswirliesː Oni NPCs can now be met around the Kingdom!

ːswirliesː Sneaky activities with Oni Princess are now possible.

ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW animation #1 added!

ːswirliesː Forge Princess NSFW event added!

ːswirliesː New armor added: Demon Gauntlet

ːswirliesː Bird and Oni NPCs added to Tinhead Talker and other quests

ːswirliesː Rabie added as Oni Princess' Champion

ːswirliesː Lezgar and Rigbu added as Oni Princess' Champions

ːswirliesː Lezgar and Rigbu can't be put to sleep while guarding the entrance to the Princess' Tent

ːswirliesː Lezgar and Rigbu get replaced by a Triclop Wicca, for the guard duty, after being defeated in the Colosseum

ːswirliesː New weapon added: Morningstar

ːswirliesː "Star of Fury" costume added for Rabbit Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː New armor added: Oni Keychan

ːswirliesː "Fallen Champion" costume added for Oni Princess and Progeny (Svaara Forge)

ːswirliesː Added Forge Sprites around Forge Princess' location

ːswirliesː Forge Sprites are now ready for battle!

ːswirliesː Triclop Wiccas are now ready for battle!

ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess dialogues in Campsite and Tavern

ːswirliesː Added Oni Princess Tea Party reactions

ːswirliesː Added Champion lines for challenge/defeat/meeting in the Colosseum Infirmary

ːswirliesː Added Champion lines for rematches/rematch defeats

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Mermaid (Oni Princess reacting to Mermaid)

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Bird

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Golem

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Slime

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Oni X Oni Progeny

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Cat X Oni

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Wyvern X Oni

ːswirliesː New Campsite interactions added! Desert X Oni

ːswirliesː Added dialogues for Oni Reign "trainees" / visitors of other races (Golem, Insect, Skeleton, Desert, Goblin, Lamia)

ːswirliesː Cinder Ribbon can now be used on Oni Princess

How to opt-in Beta builds: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=182912431