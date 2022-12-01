 Skip to content

Alphabetical Order update for 1 December 2022

Patchnotes Release 1.6.0

Release 1.6.0 · Build 10058647

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small but great update incoming!

There was a certain need for splitting up the manual and auto save game. Guess what happened?

Features

  • Add separate load submenu
  • New submenu shows 2 savegames with the corresponding nick and timestamp

While this is fully implemented for the pause menu already, the manual savegame is still loaded from the main menu initially. Feel free to use the pause menu load option right away then. In most of the cases the manual save should be the right one anyway, shouldn't it?

Happy saving! Not only for christmas!

