Update v0.8.1

Hello all Wobblies!
Welcome to the v0.8.1 Update!
This is our last update for the year 2022, what a year it has been!
We at RubberBandGames want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us in developing this game, we hope you all have a happy holiday and you will be hearing more from us in the new year!
Ice Cave
The Ice Cave on the mountain is now open! A new mountain lift and stairway have been installed to help adventurers reach this treacherous peak. Put on your explorers clothes and go see what you can find in the caves icy depths. Though be careful, that ice is really slippery!
Winter in Wobbly Island
Wobbly Island has gone all festive! Granny has put her decorations up and there are presents and tinsel everywhere! Go play in the snow, but make sure you wrap up warm!
Snowmen and Grottos
The Festive Grottos and Snowmen are back! So if you missed out last year you have another chance to unlock their festive outfits.
The Wobbly Elves have run out of Candy Canes. Search Wobbly Island for these sugary treats and bring them to one of three Festive Grottos for rewards!
Also the Snowmen are back and they’re everywhere! Drive through enough of them and you’ll unlock some fun holiday outfits!
Ice Cave Collection
The Ice Cave Collection has been added to the Museum. See if you can unlock the secrets of the Ice Cave and find all the Artifacts!
Update Notes
-
It's holiday season on Wobbly Island. the island has had a wintery makeover with snow and holiday decorations all over the place!
-
Ice Slides in the Ice Cave! Find the new Ice Slide and race down the mountain.
-
New mountain pass and lift to easily access the Ice Cave.
-
The snowmen are back! Destroy snowmen to get rewards.
-
The Elves are back! Gather candy canes from across the island and bring them back to the elves at their gingerbread grottos to earn rewards.
-
We've added the Ice Cave Collection to the Museum. See if you can find all the Artefacts to complete it!
-
New clothes : Ripped jeans, Beanie Hat/Variants, Ice Block Shoes, Pumpkin Hat, Vest, Turtle Neck Jumper.
-
Big Cat pet now has a unique interact animation.
-
Added option in the menu to disable/enable Easy Grab.
Graphical Upgrades
- Updated some explosion particle effects.
- Added wind particle effect and sound to ground underneath flying helicopters.
- Added particle effects to platforms in Pond cave.
- Added particle to lamp posts and traffic lights when broken.
- Added particle to Mountain pass
- Updates to some menu fonts
Bug Fixes
- Fixed flying coffee cup in mall
- Fixes for getting the player character stuck in doors
- Fixed mission lock bug in Lost Sandwich and Desert Island mission if you quit the game mid cutscene. If you had this issues visit the mission giver and the cutscene should now play.
- Fixed jelly hat makes player stay purple
- Fixed vertical split screen dye shop UI layout
- Fixed duplicate bongos
- Fixed completed missions prompting the To Do entry when you first play
- Fixed inconsistent pier post
- Fixed grass in house near the birthday party
- Fixed Fork Lift vehicle wheel alignment
- Fixed getting respawned when walking on top of the Gorilla cave
- Fixed player select particles showing on other characters
- Fixed bubbles not playing on Classic Detective Pony Tail Hat
- Fixed some of the cogs not turning in Banana Machine animation
- Fixed gorilla outfit not unlocking for a split screen player who joined after the mission was completed
- Potential fix for objects floating when you let go of them
- Tweaked amount of the field you need to plow/seed in the farm jobs
- Fixed place banana button still on screen after changing clothes
- Fixed broken car frame, wheels go wrong way for client
- Fixed duck hat, mysteriously lose ability to trigger
- Fixed banana backpack animation strange - not closing
- Fixed taxi multiplayer spawning bug
- Removed spider web under golf cave
