Update v0.8.1

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to the v0.8.1 Update!

This is our last update for the year 2022, what a year it has been!

We at RubberBandGames want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us in developing this game, we hope you all have a happy holiday and you will be hearing more from us in the new year!

Ice Cave

The Ice Cave on the mountain is now open! A new mountain lift and stairway have been installed to help adventurers reach this treacherous peak. Put on your explorers clothes and go see what you can find in the caves icy depths. Though be careful, that ice is really slippery!

Winter in Wobbly Island

Wobbly Island has gone all festive! Granny has put her decorations up and there are presents and tinsel everywhere! Go play in the snow, but make sure you wrap up warm!

Snowmen and Grottos

The Festive Grottos and Snowmen are back! So if you missed out last year you have another chance to unlock their festive outfits.

The Wobbly Elves have run out of Candy Canes. Search Wobbly Island for these sugary treats and bring them to one of three Festive Grottos for rewards!

Also the Snowmen are back and they’re everywhere! Drive through enough of them and you’ll unlock some fun holiday outfits!

Ice Cave Collection

The Ice Cave Collection has been added to the Museum. See if you can unlock the secrets of the Ice Cave and find all the Artifacts!

New clothes : Ripped jeans, Beanie Hat/Variants, Ice Block Shoes, Pumpkin Hat, Vest, Turtle Neck Jumper.

Big Cat pet now has a unique interact animation.

Added option in the menu to disable/enable Easy Grab.

Graphical Upgrades

Updated some explosion particle effects.

Added wind particle effect and sound to ground underneath flying helicopters.

Added particle effects to platforms in Pond cave.

Added particle to lamp posts and traffic lights when broken.

Added particle to Mountain pass

Updates to some menu fonts

