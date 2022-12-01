Update 0.98 is out - Apollo: Debrief System, Dynamic Skybox, CSM Flight Manual



The 0.98 update adds the new Mission Debrief system to Apollo, as well as the new Dynamic Skybox System during Apollo Saturn V launches.

Note: If this updates gives you issues, you can revert back to a previous version by using the Steam betas tab for the game.

Mission Debrief for Apollo

The majority of the development time for this update is the integration of the new Mission Debrief System for Project Apollo. You will now get a mission summary with timeline, stats and graphs related to your Apollo mission execution.

With this update, all of the modules in Reentry has this system and I can start to tune and improve the specific integrations going forward, such as adding more datapoints and graphs.



Dynamic Skybox System for Apollo

The new dynamic skybox system has been added to Project Apollo and can be seen during pad-operations. It takes time into account and will let you set up the cockpit during the night or early mornings, or even perform a night launch.





Apollo CSM Flight Manual Updates

Big changes to the Apollo Command/Service Module Flight Manual. New sections has been added, some has been rewritten and the supported AGC programs has been added. More updates will be added going forward.



Recovery Ship to Apollo

As with Mercury and Gemini, a recovery ship has been added to the landing in Apollo.

Major updates to the timer system in the Apollo CSM and LM

The Mission Timers in the CSM and LM has been decoupled from the Ground Mission Time. Previously a dev-flag made all the mission timers in an Apollo Mission automatically sync. This functionality still exists and can be triggered by a bubble-button in the cockpit (SYNC MISSION TIMERS). The Mission Timers should reset and start counting on tower release, but can be modified and changed over the mission.



Fixed initial camera zoom levels in Apollo

Corrected some of the zoom levels used during F3 Orbit View to avoid the camera starting inside planets.



Rendering of Local Time during pad-operations

I have seen some confusion and bug reports related to the time of ignition. This has been because I render the time in UTC/GMT and not the local time at the pad (EST). I have now changed the rendering of time before ignition and during ascent to be displayed in EST instead.



Patch Notes: