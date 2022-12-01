Train Sim World 3: Something Old, Something Blue

Three generations of German traction are yours to master with the electrifying Train Sim World 3: Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg. We thought we would give you a closer look at each of these awesome units and locos ahead of their arrival next week!

Arriving on Tuesday, December 6th, Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg features some exciting Railfan favourite electric locomotives and units. We thought we would give you a sneak peek with a quick walk-around video of each one for you to enjoy.

DB BR 110.3 in DB Red livery

Iconic in every right, the aerodynamic DB BR 110.3 makes its debut in Train Sim World 3. A 1950s classic, the DB BR 110.3 is a former express passenger locomotive that in more recent times, runs more local and regional traffic. Twinned with the “Crease” is the retro n-Wagen, a single-deck fleet of passenger coaches complete with Karlsruher Kopf cab car, allowing for push and pull duties on the line.

The 110.3 is such an immersive experience that we have included a challenging, but realistic, feature that is synonymous with aging electric locomotives. If you apply too much power, the train will cut the power to the motors to protect them from burning out. To rectify this, drop the tap selector to 0 and close the master circuit breaker (MCB), you'll hear the locomotive come back to life and you'll be able to reapply power. You don't need to stop to rectify this issue!

PRESS BR 155 in PRESS Blue livery

Freight services are the duty of the unmistakable BR 155, sporting the flashy azure tones of PRESS – a railway company that takes on contracted cargo roles throughout Germany and beyond. Coupled with a variety of mixed freight wagons, we have included the Tadgs, Habbins, and Laaers freight wagons for you to enjoy.

DB BR 425 EMU in DB Red livery

Introducing a taste of modern transit to a line crammed full of flavourful classics, the sleek DB BR 425 EMU, in shiny new condition, caries out additional passenger services across the route. In addition to various physics improvements, we have ensured that both the 425 and 155 have had LZB fitted, ensuring they have all the appropriate safety features associated with the route, and giving you the freedom to use them across other German routes on Scenario Planner.

Players will see further improvements to these two locos with a post-release update.

Ben and Matt will be giving you a first glimpse of the upcoming Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg, be sure to watch the Railfan TV team on YouTube, Twitch tonight (Thursday, December 1st) at 17:00 UTC - Don't miss it!

This will be Ben’s very first Preview broadcast, so prepare for some fun, and a few laughs!

Set a reminder for the stream on YouTube!

You can keep up to date with Bahnstrecke Bremen – Oldenburg as well as further updates and announcements via our social channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.