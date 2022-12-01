(Fix) Dev branch update 1.20 (build 87430)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build no. 87129 of version 1.20 is now live on the Development branch.

(Development branch, Steam) Version 1.20 (Build: 87430) patch notes:

(MP) Fixed: Grandpa's jacket (player was unable to use firearm in crouch and prone position)

(MP) Fixed: Hold breath sound for female character

Fixed: Accessibility setting - Selected animal icon

Fixed: Binoculars rangefinder showing incorrect distance

Fixed: Ambient sound suppressed in cinematics

Fixed: Birds having red blood instead of pink

Fixed: DLSS applying a dark screen effect

Fixed: Crash on load

Fixed: Localization issues with new tasks

Tweaked: Requirement in task Don't look up baculum changed from 5 to 4 Brown bear

Tweaked: Reduced the sound volume of rivers in a distance

Before you opt into the development branch, please make sure that you back up your save file, as progress you make on the development branch WILL NOT CARRY OVER to the stable version if you later choose to switch back. The patch will be pushed to the stable version and other platforms as soon as we have confirmed that it is indeed stable.

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch.

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!