 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Way of the Hunter update for 1 December 2022

(Fix) Dev branch update 1.20 (build 87430)

Share · View all patches · Build 10058289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Build no. 87129 of version 1.20 is now live on the Development branch.

(Development branch, Steam) Version 1.20 (Build: 87430) patch notes:
  • (MP) Fixed: Grandpa's jacket (player was unable to use firearm in crouch and prone position)
  • (MP) Fixed: Hold breath sound for female character
  • Fixed: Accessibility setting - Selected animal icon
  • Fixed: Binoculars rangefinder showing incorrect distance
  • Fixed: Ambient sound suppressed in cinematics
  • Fixed: Birds having red blood instead of pink
  • Fixed: DLSS applying a dark screen effect
  • Fixed: Crash on load
  • Fixed: Localization issues with new tasks
  • Tweaked: Requirement in task Don't look up baculum changed from 5 to 4 Brown bear
  • Tweaked: Reduced the sound volume of rivers in a distance

Before you opt into the development branch, please make sure that you back up your save file, as progress you make on the development branch WILL NOT CARRY OVER to the stable version if you later choose to switch back. The patch will be pushed to the stable version and other platforms as soon as we have confirmed that it is indeed stable.

Please refer to this Steam Forums thread to learn how to opt in to the Development branch.

We will be grateful for any and all feedback and bug reports either in the discussion section of this post or via the THQ Nordic Redmine (when creating a ticket, please make sure that you enter the correct version).

Good hunting!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 10058289
Depot 1288321
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link