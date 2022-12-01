 Skip to content

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 1 December 2022

Update 1.58-1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10058247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added a "Full" mode for controller support. You can now use the left analog stick to move the mouse cursor around when you open the inventory. You can also use controller buttons to control the buttons in the UI.

  • Fixed a bug with beds and handcars not able to be selected using controller

  • Fixed a bug where if you put a battery or repair kit in the discard slot, and then immediately pick it up to repair an item, the UI would freeze

  • Fixed some issues with DLC detection

  • NPCs who only have secondary weapons should now always leave that weapon as loot.

