Update 1.58-1 Patch Notes

Added a "Full" mode for controller support. You can now use the left analog stick to move the mouse cursor around when you open the inventory. You can also use controller buttons to control the buttons in the UI.

Fixed a bug with beds and handcars not able to be selected using controller

Fixed a bug where if you put a battery or repair kit in the discard slot, and then immediately pick it up to repair an item, the UI would freeze

Fixed some issues with DLC detection