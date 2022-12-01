Update 1.58-1 Patch Notes

-
Added a "Full" mode for controller support. You can now use the left analog stick to move the mouse cursor around when you open the inventory. You can also use controller buttons to control the buttons in the UI.
Fixed a bug with beds and handcars not able to be selected using controller
Fixed a bug where if you put a battery or repair kit in the discard slot, and then immediately pick it up to repair an item, the UI would freeze
Fixed some issues with DLC detection
NPCs who only have secondary weapons should now always leave that weapon as loot.
