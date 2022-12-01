And so, now we have some experience and ideas for the development of the game.

About updates. We were going to release updates every two weeks, but we released the first update in a hurry in just 1 week, which we regret now, it had a lot of bugs that we had to fix for a long time, but it was impossible to delay it, in the update There were very important features that were sorely lacking. This quick update made development more difficult.

Therefore, it was decided that updates will be released once a month, so we can work more efficiently. The exception may be the largest updates, which will take much longer to work on. For example, a large island, with many story missions, dungeons, laboratories, we can’t do it in one month. In this case, if we do not have time to update, we will definitely tell you the reasons and tell you about what has already been done.

In addition, in most cases, after the update, you will have to start a new game, which is not very pleasant. Therefore, the less often they are, the longer you can save your game progress.

There will be regular news about what is happening with the game and what we are doing so that you can leave your feedback and wishes. Your feedback will influence the future of each of the updates.

Now, in addition to corrections and your wishes, ground monsters are being developed that will not allow you to calmly eat bananas from the islands and relax (But if you still want to relax, you can always turn them off before starting a new game).

Also in parallel is the development of objects that will be located on the island, dungeons and laboratories teeming with monsters. It is possible that inside these laboratories there will be radiation, to protect against which, you will have to create special clothes that will also protect you from the cold, which was recently added to the game. With the advent of clothing, it will be possible to add homemade scuba gear to the game, which will allow you to stay under water for longer. Glasses to better see underwater, a flashlight on the forehead, etc. (Write what you want to see first of all, as mentioned above, your wishes will influence our development).

Updates will be released on the first Thursday of every month.