Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.0)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added 2 new frag grenades, 2 new stun grenades and 2 new smoke grenades
- Added more details about the effects and timings of the grenades in their tooltips
- Added the "apply to all" button in the character customization screen
- Added a second level for the "Paparazzi" skill making agent become immune to the shock effect of grenades
- Added the Designated Marksman level 3 skill
- Added the Tank skills (shield only)
Improvements
- Implemented the shock effect (reduced move speed, rotation speed and accuracy)
- Added more space to the weapon rack
- Implemented shield rotation on the weapon rack
- Added help texts to the loading panel
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed enemies visible from lower storeys in replays
- Fixed player being able to rotate shop items
- Fixed the deployable character count on custom missions
- Fixed the detailed stats panel layout
- Fixed the fatigue bar displaying the wrong value (+1)
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch