Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added 2 new frag grenades, 2 new stun grenades and 2 new smoke grenades

Added more details about the effects and timings of the grenades in their tooltips

Added the "apply to all" button in the character customization screen

Added a second level for the "Paparazzi" skill making agent become immune to the shock effect of grenades

Added the Designated Marksman level 3 skill

Added the Tank skills (shield only)

Improvements

Implemented the shock effect (reduced move speed, rotation speed and accuracy)

Added more space to the weapon rack

Implemented shield rotation on the weapon rack

Added help texts to the loading panel

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed enemies visible from lower storeys in replays

Fixed player being able to rotate shop items

Fixed the deployable character count on custom missions

Fixed the detailed stats panel layout

Fixed the fatigue bar displaying the wrong value (+1)

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.