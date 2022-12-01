Added some extra mission markers to open up the right hand side of the map fully. This can now result in missions that span the entire width of the map so watch your fuel usage!! Fuel usage rate can be modified in the Game Settings area.

Modified the rotor blur effect. For some reason it causes a major slow down at 4k resolutions when running from a compiled version. It still looks good from the 3rd person view, but isn't as nice from the interior view. I'll have another look at it tomorrow.