 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 1 December 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10058072 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a few tweaks....

  1. Added some extra mission markers to open up the right hand side of the map fully. This can now result in missions that span the entire width of the map so watch your fuel usage!! Fuel usage rate can be modified in the Game Settings area.

  2. Modified the rotor blur effect. For some reason it causes a major slow down at 4k resolutions when running from a compiled version. It still looks good from the 3rd person view, but isn't as nice from the interior view. I'll have another look at it tomorrow.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link