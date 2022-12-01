Devil Spire's Patch 1.52 is live!

Hotfixes include small fixes and adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience, but often don't include much new content or big changes.

CHANGELOG

A Christmas surprise?

Cursed Skulls now spawn in the first floor on the Chaos game mode.

Better interaction text for Cursed Skulls, to better differentiate their effects.

Improvements to the bosses' health bar, including no longer including minions, and properly displaying when the boss is invulnerable to damage due to their Ultimate.

New shortcut for Trashing items in the inventory: T.

A save file for your character is now created when you just start the game, instead of only when you advance a floor. This means you can now exit and continue on all game modes from the village (now named Entrance on the save files). This now possibly allows for re-rolling your village's shop items, but be wary that save files are deleted on load!

Chests that contain Mimics that die while still inside it will now properly open up.

Fixed not being able to Gravedig your previous character when the save file is deleted or not created due to reasons like being loaded or achieving an ending.

Fixed a crash when destroying a treasure chest containing a Mimic with the Demolition Power.

Fixed a crash when hitting a crate with the Swirl Power's cleave.

Fixed occasional crashes when generating a new Chaos mode floor.

Fixed occasional crashes when killing a Mimic that has been taken out of its chest.

Fixed occasional crashes when spending gold from the inventory using Artifacts.

Other small fixes and improvements.

Remember to report any bugs you find, and we'll work on fixing them ASAP!

Thank you for your contributions!