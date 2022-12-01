Devil Spire's Patch 1.52 is live!

Hotfixes include small fixes and adjustments to improve the overall gameplay experience, but often don't include much new content or big changes.
CHANGELOG
- A Christmas surprise?
- Cursed Skulls now spawn in the first floor on the Chaos game mode.
- Better interaction text for Cursed Skulls, to better differentiate their effects.
- Improvements to the bosses' health bar, including no longer including minions, and properly displaying when the boss is invulnerable to damage due to their Ultimate.
- New shortcut for Trashing items in the inventory: T.
- A save file for your character is now created when you just start the game, instead of only when you advance a floor. This means you can now exit and continue on all game modes from the village (now named Entrance on the save files). This now possibly allows for re-rolling your village's shop items, but be wary that save files are deleted on load!
- Chests that contain Mimics that die while still inside it will now properly open up.
- Fixed not being able to Gravedig your previous character when the save file is deleted or not created due to reasons like being loaded or achieving an ending.
- Fixed a crash when destroying a treasure chest containing a Mimic with the Demolition Power.
- Fixed a crash when hitting a crate with the Swirl Power's cleave.
- Fixed occasional crashes when generating a new Chaos mode floor.
- Fixed occasional crashes when killing a Mimic that has been taken out of its chest.
- Fixed occasional crashes when spending gold from the inventory using Artifacts.
- Other small fixes and improvements.
Remember to report any bugs you find, and we'll work on fixing them ASAP!
Thank you for your contributions!
Changed files in this update