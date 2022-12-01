 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 1 December 2022

Fix for SteamVR, Oculus and OpenXR

Build 10057999

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a few different options for launching the game. It all seems to be working as far as I can see. So you should have at least one option that will work for you.

There is still an issue with Valve Index where the headset doesn't reset it's position on starting the game. PLEASE PRESS THE SPACEBAR to ensure you are re-centered. I will add a fix for this shortly.

Also, if running the game through SteamVR you may encounter no sound. To fix this you just need to click your mouse pointer on your monitor screen. The screen will be flickering on your desktop/laptop - this is expected as screenshare is disabled for performance reasons. To re-enable it press S.

Changed files in this update

Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
  • Loading history…
