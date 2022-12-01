Fix for SteamVR, Oculus and OpenXR

Added a few different options for launching the game. It all seems to be working as far as I can see. So you should have at least one option that will work for you.

There is still an issue with Valve Index where the headset doesn't reset it's position on starting the game. PLEASE PRESS THE SPACEBAR to ensure you are re-centered. I will add a fix for this shortly.

Also, if running the game through SteamVR you may encounter no sound. To fix this you just need to click your mouse pointer on your monitor screen. The screen will be flickering on your desktop/laptop - this is expected as screenshare is disabled for performance reasons. To re-enable it press S.