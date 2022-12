Share · View all patches · Build 10057955 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 16:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Just fixing some bugs before remaking the driving physics.

Bug Fixes:

-Electricity generators from completed caves initiating dialogues and giving rewards, when they shouldn't;

-Save button not visible in the pause menu, when the game renders at 1080p;

-Invisible highway columns;

-Player map icon not being displayed correctly in the map screen;

-Sniper cops not aiming correctly;