What's new in v.0.5.8? Next Big Update Reveal

The long-awaited update is out and I'm happy to share with you about it and what awaits us in the next big update.

Let me tell you briefly what was added, what was changed.

Bar "Drunk Tony"

Three new places have been added to the game for you to spend your free time in.

An atmospheric bar with great jazz music, the best bartender and interesting entertainments

You can have a variety of drinks at the bar. Including alcoholic beverages. Now you can get drunk, with the accompanying consequences, gameplay and visual

You can earn a small amount of money playing The Shell Game

Play darts.

You can raise your level and play for money, thereby have an additional income. There are a total of 4 modes to play: 301, 501, 1000 and Around The Clock

Enjoy Dancing!

You can find near the stage a dance floor on which you can perform various dances of your choice

Bowling Club

You can also go bowling. It's a new and stylish place where it's a pleasure to be.





The whole game is played in real time. You pick up the ball by yourself, you choose the direction and power of the throw. You are fully immersed in every phase of the process. As you level up, you can play for money, but your opponent's level and accuracy also increases.

Night Club

If you like to actively spend the night, you can visit a nightclub, which has its own unique electronic atmosphere, drinking and dancing until morning.

All the interiors of stores and facilities have been significantly enhanced

Apartments

Now you have eight apartments available for purchase, different in price, size and location. One you choose at the beginning of your journey, and the rest you can buy by contacting a real estate agency.





You can change the style and color of the doors.

You can change the style of the doors separately, its color, texture. Also the door frames.

You can also change the intensity and color of the lighting. Adjust the lighting to your liking, combine as you wish.

Not only new furniture and accessories such as artificial plants, have been added to the Modern Furniture Store, but also objects for your bathroom like toilets, showers, mirrors, and much more.

Translation

Unfortunately this version does not have translations in all languages except English, due to the loss of the localization file. Translations will be added in the future. I apologize for this inconvenience

Better Optimization

In this update the optimization of the game has been greatly improved. It is now smooth and enjoyable to play

I'm excited to start working on the next, probably the most anticipated, update. And I'm ready to tell you what it's going to be about. This is something that no one can live in real life. Something without which the genre itself cannot exist. Something that will bring new life to bars and clubs. It's a relationships. Yeah, you got that right

