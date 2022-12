Share · View all patches · Build 10057786 · Last edited 1 December 2022 – 16:26:11 UTC by Wendy

We've added the new Freestyle game mode. Besides that, we updated levels 13, 74, and 107 so that now they can be solved by logical deduction only, no power-ups are needed.

Have fun and happy holidays!

