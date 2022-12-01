 Skip to content

Tiny Tactics update for 1 December 2022

Update notes for 1 December - Fallen Lux makes a return!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of you reached out about how sad you were that Fallen Lux was removed. She is back with a rework! I hope you enjoy the new Fallen Lux.

New:

  • Fallen Lux is back into the game (2 Cost, New ability)

Fixes:

  • Fixed Iconoclast's ability where if he cast his ability while it was already active, the effect would double and continue to increase until his ability wore off. His ability was also tuned a bit higher than what the text suggested, so that has been fixed too.
  • Select menu text updated to be more clearer
  • Fixed Desert 02 a bench selection issues
  • Fixed overlapping issues with Nightmare difficultly selection
  • Titan slayer now correctly applies the highest purchased tier

