Serene Mode, now available!

Dear Magistrates,

Thank you for your patience and support. Since our launch, we have received various feedback and introduced updates almost daily to meet our players' needs. So far we've balanced the challenge content and fixed many critical bugs and introduced several optimizations for player experience.

Of course, the most frequently asked thing was a mode that you could play without worrying about challenges or evaluation from the council. Here we are, with our newly developed mode, which will hopefully suit your needs. We hope that you'll like this mode and enjoy it thoroughly as you can now progress at your own pace and focus on management and building beautiful cities.

Serene Mode is now available!

In this new mode, players do not have to worry about challenges, time limits or any goals to win the right to rule the lands. Develop your industry, manage your existing lands well and accumulate resources to buy new buildings and purchase the right to rule over the new lands.



Ask your questions to developers directly on our Discord community

With the release of our new mode, you can be sure that we'll be all ears to listen to your feedback and make changes accordingly. For your suggestions and questions about gameplay systems and new content expectations, one of our developers will actively answer your questions on ask-the-developers channel on our Discord community. If you're interested in reaching out to developers directly, this is your chance!

New Content

Serene Mode is now available. Expand your land and building collection through your income while developing your city at your own pace, there are no challenge goals or time limits in this new mode, but you still need to manage the economy and pay attention to your finances to prevent bankcrupcy.

Optimization

If the city level application conditions are met, a special effect will be displayed as a reminder Optimized obstacled at the edge and corners of the map and some vegetation on mountains for better visibility Optimize the razing effects for buildings Overhead icons for all buildings replaced with a 2D version for better clarity Text optimizations for all languages You can now choose the business hours for Wonder Buildings Added overhead icons for destroyed buildings(referred as ruins in-game) Raise the priority of Observatory and Guard Tower being attacked

Bug Fixes

Fixed the war being stopped if game saved/loaded while Observatory skill was activated. Fix the problem in North Desert challenge where, under specific conditions, Observatory skills would cause Goal Achieved button to not appear. Fix a problem unlocking an incorrect achivement when an adviser is Poached and adviser team score is recalculated after. Fixed an issue where players could click Goal achieved button if "War is imminent" was triggered. Confirmation boxes now work as intended and you cannot choose the wrong slot during the confirmation while saving the game. Fix some problems that can be encountered while razing Blueprint buildings Soldiers transported by courier station now correctly counted in the challenge lands and goals Fixed incorrect display for market opening time Market opening time and its progress bar is now in sync, progress bar wasn't displaying the correct progress before. When negating the effect of Drought, camera would sometimes pull up and display a white pre-rendered sihouette of a building. Fixed abnormal display of "new" tag on Hospital and Charcoal Workshop on Building Workshop when they're freshly unlocked. Fixed the problem that when challenging North Desert, if conscription office was removed and game was immediately saved and loaded afterwards, Barracks wouldn't transform back to Residences. Fixed an issue where the disaster icon disappeared if the affected building was upgraded simultaneously, if a disaster that affected all the land, such as Frost was triggered. Fixed an issue where Xiang Yu's active ability could activate low level Observatory attacks When the game is paused, the icons for Observatory's skill activation and Watch Tower's warning icon now correctly follow the camera movement. When Commercial Wonder collapses after several instant completions, progress of Wonder Building won't be stuck anymore.

We hope that you like the new mode and keep enjoying Ballads of Hongye. Our constant updates and improvements couldn't have been done without your amazing feedback and suggestions. We are looking forward to improving the game even more with major updates in the future. Thank you for your support Magistrates.

