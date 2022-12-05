Patch Notes 1.0.9

Hi everyone! We noticed some issues with our 1.0.7 patch and were able to roll it back to 1.0.6. Since then, we've been working on getting those fixes fully functioning as well as a couple of other things. We'd love to ask you all to continue sharing the game with your friends and family. Don't forget to leave a review as well, if you haven't already!
If you run into any bugs, please go to our Discord and report it there! Now onto the patch notes!
Fixes:
- Improve checkpoint system (completed puzzles don't need to be solved again)
- Checkpoints added in large levels throughout the game
- Improved colliders on levels Fire 1 and Earth 4
- Falling through the ground in Earth-1
- HUD shows extra tokens after upgrades
- Minor bug fixes
