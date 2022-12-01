Update 0.54.005 - Christmas Event

Hey, everybody,

we've had a few requests for the Christmas event.

Which is really meaningful and important for players who hunt achievemnts etc.

So we installed the old Unity 5 engine, activated the game code and created a new build in which we activated the Christmas event :)

We also made the old/new quests (content-wise they are identical to the last Christmas event), but they had to be made new - to activate them for everyone.

So you can complete or finish all Christmas achievements.

The classic Halloween event will then come in the fall of 2023 for the new version of the game.

If you don't want to complete the Christmas event, you can turn it off in the main menu.

So good luck with your achievement hunting;)

McP