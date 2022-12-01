Feedback Features #4: Daily Quests & Lvl 10 Weapons

Bye bye Mow’ember, good morrow December!

It’s this time of year… time of caring and giving…

Care for our world and you will be given!

Wait no longer, our Daisy is now ready to chat with you!

Daisy Grind’alot, our formerly taciturn Quest Giver, is now starting to hand out a small selection of different tasks on a daily basis – complete any single one of them alone or as a team in multi-player, and she’ll reward you with plenty of Gold.

Feel invited to use your new extra gold with EMCEE Hammer, our blacksmith: He has brand-new Perks for you to enjoy the mighty Level 10 weapons of any specific of our currently 6 classes - regardless of your initial character selection.

Patch Notes v0.244

Daily Quests: selection of 3 Mow’em Kill Quests resetting at midnight UTC+2 – Single- or Multi-Player (Team), stage-specific, gold rewards dependant on quest difficulty, one active quest at any time.

Weapon Mastery Perks: upgrade of any weapon to max Level 10, formerly restricted to character’s main weapon, regardless of class played.

We hope that you’ll enjoy your new might and mow’em according to Daisy’s daily news on where the invaders need to be stopped most!

She and we count on you!

Your ELEET GAMES team