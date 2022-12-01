 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MIGHT'N MOW'EM update for 1 December 2022

Feedback Features #4: Daily Quests & Lvl 10 Weapons

Share · View all patches · Build 10057424 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bye bye Mow’ember, good morrow December!
It’s this time of year… time of caring and giving…
Care for our world and you will be given!
Wait no longer, our Daisy is now ready to chat with you!

Daisy Grind’alot, our formerly taciturn Quest Giver, is now starting to hand out a small selection of different tasks on a daily basis – complete any single one of them alone or as a team in multi-player, and she’ll reward you with plenty of Gold.

Feel invited to use your new extra gold with EMCEE Hammer, our blacksmith: He has brand-new Perks for you to enjoy the mighty Level 10 weapons of any specific of our currently 6 classes - regardless of your initial character selection.

Patch Notes v0.244

  • Daily Quests: selection of 3 Mow’em Kill Quests resetting at midnight UTC+2 – Single- or Multi-Player (Team), stage-specific, gold rewards dependant on quest difficulty, one active quest at any time.
  • Weapon Mastery Perks: upgrade of any weapon to max Level 10, formerly restricted to character’s main weapon, regardless of class played.

We hope that you’ll enjoy your new might and mow’em according to Daisy’s daily news on where the invaders need to be stopped most!

She and we count on you!

Your ELEET GAMES team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1969101
  • Loading history…
Depot 1969102
  • Loading history…
Depot 1969103
  • Loading history…
Depot 1969104
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link