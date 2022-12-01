Thanks for all the bug reports and love that you’ve been sending our way, it’s much appreciated. We’ve been hard at work since the launch of Somerville fixing as many issues as we can, and we’re pleased to release Patch 01 with the following technical and performance improvements:

Performance:

Adds additional options to allow finer control of optimisations

Improves performance on both high and low end systems

Fixes bug preventing low quality graphics setting from working

Fixes most stalls that were occurring on low end systems

Other:

Adds full screen option

Fixes various vibration controller issues

Fixes various conditional gameplay blockers

Various quality of life and play-experience improvements

We’re moving onto Patch 02 next.