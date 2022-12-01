Thanks for all the bug reports and love that you’ve been sending our way, it’s much appreciated. We’ve been hard at work since the launch of Somerville fixing as many issues as we can, and we’re pleased to release Patch 01 with the following technical and performance improvements:
Performance:
Adds additional options to allow finer control of optimisations
Improves performance on both high and low end systems
Fixes bug preventing low quality graphics setting from working
Fixes most stalls that were occurring on low end systems
Other:
Adds full screen option
Fixes various vibration controller issues
Fixes various conditional gameplay blockers
Various quality of life and play-experience improvements
We’re moving onto Patch 02 next.
