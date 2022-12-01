Version 1.2.1: Several gameplay tweaks and bug fixes

It's amazing to see several youtubers having picked up this game and made videos about it, I have also seen a great boost to Steam visibility and new users lately!

Endless Mode has been out now for a bit more than a week and it has been very fun to see so many names appear on the leaderboards, I have no idea how someone managed to get 10 000 000+ score though! But the mode is Endless after all, we might see even higher scores at some point!?

Here are some balance changes and adjustments to Endless mode, most of these are minor and should not significantly change the status of the leaderboards scores:

Made big enemies have slightly less HP.

Fewer blue enemies (reflect) appear.

Made enemies scaling a bit slower around mid level 20s.

Walls have lower HP.

I also have some other various tweaks and bug fixes: