Version 1.2.1: Several gameplay tweaks and bug fixes

It's amazing to see several youtubers having picked up this game and made videos about it, I have also seen a great boost to Steam visibility and new users lately!
Endless Mode has been out now for a bit more than a week and it has been very fun to see so many names appear on the leaderboards, I have no idea how someone managed to get 10 000 000+ score though! But the mode is Endless after all, we might see even higher scores at some point!?
Here are some balance changes and adjustments to Endless mode, most of these are minor and should not significantly change the status of the leaderboards scores:
- Made big enemies have slightly less HP.
- Fewer blue enemies (reflect) appear.
- Made enemies scaling a bit slower around mid level 20s.
- Walls have lower HP.
I also have some other various tweaks and bug fixes:
- Tweaked boss health for Arcade runs, made Brain boss have slightly less HP, Tiger and Death with slightly more HP.
- Made Surgeon stronger, with +5 Attack Damage increase and easier target at 80% accuracy (up from 4 damage and 85% accuracy).
- Made Ninja Star stronger with +5 Attack Damage (up from 3).
- Updated text for Transplant and Rezzer to make them easier to understand.
- Increased chance for Super Duper Draft event (both "All Rares" and "Multidraft" super event at the same time).
- Removed drone hit sounds if it's indestructible (it might still make sound once to indicate Mother achievement challenge has failed).
- Some slight music volume tweaks.
- Fixed text description of game modes being cut off.
