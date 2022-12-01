Winter Season 2022 and Capture the Flag game mode!

The holiday season is fast approaching and what would be better than aaaarrmms to celebrate the occasion 💪?

Earn 60! yes, you heard it correctly, 60!!!11 rewards with the Season pass! Lots of them are also free to earn, as always. High-fives all around.

Additionally, the Capture the Flag mode we released 2 weeks ago is still going strong! You like? me like!

If you feel the same, share it with all your friends who got Quests or other VR headsets this cyber monday and capture those flags!

happy holidays!

Changelog 0.12 - Winter is coming

💪 The Winter season is here!

🙏 sorry Australia, we know you have summer now

💪 60!!!11 new Holiday themed sleeves and costumes

✊ Capture the Flag is still armazing!