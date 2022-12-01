Bug Fixes and Changes 12/1/2022

Hello everyone!

As we continue into Early Access, I will try to limit updates to once per week so that people aren't overloaded with them. However, if any major bugs happen, I will release patches as soon as possible to fix them. If you run into bugs, please let me know either via the Discord, or game forums here on steam.

Thank you for your endless awesomeness and support!

Bug Fixes and Changes:

Furniture is now rooted when placed, so it can't be knocked over. It can still be deconstructed with F key.

Fixed an issue where the crate widget wasn't always closing when moving away from the crate.

Fixed an issue where some mobs weren't moving when loading in.

Fixed an issue where some items when loaded in were floating. Dense piles of stacked items may still look a little funky when loading, and this is simply due to how they organize themselves upon load.

Added further optimization to how items are loaded in from saved games. This should decrease load time between maps.

Mob AI has been improved. The Wamps are still dumb little frog-like things, but slightly less dumb. :)

Fibrous plants were respawning with too small scaling, this has been fixed.

Feature:

The hue of grass now changes gradually between night and day in response to the sun. Since the world is heavily influenced by the sun (especially red suns) plant-life can behave differently. Spores are releasing at night, which is why you have a high chance of going insane if you wander too long away from a fire source. If you dislike having insanity active, you can turn it off in the game menu.

As a final note, if ever you're trying to figure out what use an item might have, try scanning it with the Analyzer! The Analyzer can be used to find and unlock a number of blueprints. Or if prefer, you can build the Workstation, which has dozens of blueprints built into it.