Patch 0.212.7 (Public Test)

This update is for the Public Test branch of Valheim, and may therefore be unstable. Before we launch this update to the Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.

Access the Public Test branch by right clicking Valheim in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’ and type in the code “yesimadebackups”. The Public Test branch should now be available for you to choose from.

Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum here on Steam.

As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Public Test, in case they want to avoid spoilers.

As the password indicates, please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.

A huge thanks to everyone who has participated in the Public Test so far! We have fixed a bunch of the bugs and issues discovered over the past week and a half, and would like to invite you to test some more before we can release this update to the Live game.

One of the big things we have fixed is the fishing, where you couldn’t properly pick up fish when they were on land. Now you should be able to embrace your inner fisher properly! Some building related things have also been adjusted, such as the resource cost for building many of the new pieces. Additionally, the ballista has gotten some tweaks done to it, and some mobs have gotten a stern talking-to about how to behave.

Another thing we think you’ll enjoy is that we’ve enabled the Yule items again, seeing as it’s that time of the year! The old Yule tree and Yuleklapp are there of course, as well as some new items…

Patch notes:

Fixes & Improvements:

Fixed a missing Mistlands dream text

Fish are no longer as slippery and you can now pick them up again by pressing the "use" button

Applied a fix to fish so they should no longer float in the air

Lowered Pufferfish poison radius

Fishing bait recipes now give more bait

Dungeon doors are excluded from Guardstones and should no longer be able to be “locked”

Added more interesting items to chests found inside Mistlands dungeons

Functioning Wisplights are now only still intact at dungeons and not at Dvergr ruins (for easier findability)

Tweaked the resource cost of building items (most Black marble pieces, Copper wall, Dvergr stairs and Ballista)

Wisplight torch sound fixed

Fixed wrong SFX & VFX on Black marble bench and table

Armor stands now has arm support for Mistlands armor sets

Ballista bolts can no longer be equipped

Ballistas no longer go ballistic at low health

Ballista aim angle slightly increased

Correct message is now displayed if players try to load the ballista when they don’t have any ammo in their inventory

Newly added events in Mistlands now spawn mobs correctly

Mobs that only spawn during the night now successfully despawn again at day

Tick detach system tweaked

Simplified Seeker egg destruction VFX to reduce FPS drops

Fixed wrong SFX & VFX on chickens and hens

Hugin/Munin should no longer be able to float in the air when they spawn

Localization updated

Crow talk added to Compendium

Lower radiation rate on Refined Eitr

Tweaked positions for attach on some prefabs

Minor performance tweaks

New content: