Patch 0.212.7 (Public Test)

This update is for the Public Test branch of Valheim, and may therefore be unstable. Before we launch this update to the Default version of the game, we want to make sure to have a chance to discover bugs and adjust the balancing, to give you the best game experience possible.
Access the Public Test branch by right clicking Valheim in your Steam library, and then select ‘Properties’. In the new window, select ‘Betas’ and type in the code “yesimadebackups”. The Public Test branch should now be available for you to choose from.
Please leave any feedback you may have in the appropriate channel in our Discord, or in the subforum here on Steam.
As always, remember to be considerate towards players not partaking in the Public Test, in case they want to avoid spoilers.
As the password indicates, please make sure to make backups of your save files before playing.
A huge thanks to everyone who has participated in the Public Test so far! We have fixed a bunch of the bugs and issues discovered over the past week and a half, and would like to invite you to test some more before we can release this update to the Live game.
One of the big things we have fixed is the fishing, where you couldn’t properly pick up fish when they were on land. Now you should be able to embrace your inner fisher properly! Some building related things have also been adjusted, such as the resource cost for building many of the new pieces. Additionally, the ballista has gotten some tweaks done to it, and some mobs have gotten a stern talking-to about how to behave.
Another thing we think you’ll enjoy is that we’ve enabled the Yule items again, seeing as it’s that time of the year! The old Yule tree and Yuleklapp are there of course, as well as some new items…
Patch notes:
Fixes & Improvements:
- Fixed a missing Mistlands dream text
- Fish are no longer as slippery and you can now pick them up again by pressing the "use" button
- Applied a fix to fish so they should no longer float in the air
- Lowered Pufferfish poison radius
- Fishing bait recipes now give more bait
- Dungeon doors are excluded from Guardstones and should no longer be able to be “locked”
- Added more interesting items to chests found inside Mistlands dungeons
- Functioning Wisplights are now only still intact at dungeons and not at Dvergr ruins (for easier findability)
- Tweaked the resource cost of building items (most Black marble pieces, Copper wall, Dvergr stairs and Ballista)
- Wisplight torch sound fixed
- Fixed wrong SFX & VFX on Black marble bench and table
- Armor stands now has arm support for Mistlands armor sets
- Ballista bolts can no longer be equipped
- Ballistas no longer go ballistic at low health
- Ballista aim angle slightly increased
- Correct message is now displayed if players try to load the ballista when they don’t have any ammo in their inventory
- Newly added events in Mistlands now spawn mobs correctly
- Mobs that only spawn during the night now successfully despawn again at day
- Tick detach system tweaked
- Simplified Seeker egg destruction VFX to reduce FPS drops
- Fixed wrong SFX & VFX on chickens and hens
- Hugin/Munin should no longer be able to float in the air when they spawn
- Localization updated
- Crow talk added to Compendium
- Lower radiation rate on Refined Eitr
- Tweaked positions for attach on some prefabs
- Minor performance tweaks
New content:
- Enabled Yule seasonal items (Yule tree, Yuleklapp, Yule wreath, Yule garland and Mistletoe)
