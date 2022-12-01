Update, Version 20221201





English

##########Content############

[Item]New item: The "White Paper" (It's another anomalous item.)

[Item]New weapon/furniture: Urumqi Road Sign

[Crafting]New 3D printing blueprint: The "White Paper"

[Crafting]New 3D printing blueprint: Urumqi Road Sign

[Dark Cloud]Expanded the map of the Dark Cloud Cyber Cafe, and added a 3D printer.

[Dark Cloud]Added the blueprint of The "White Paper" on the 3D printer.

[Dark Cloud]Added the blueprint of the Urumqi Road Sign on the 3D printer.

简体中文

##########Content############

【物品】新物品：一张【白纸】（又一件异常物品。）

【物品】新武器/家具：乌鲁木齐中路路牌

【制造】新的3D打印图纸：一张【白纸】

【制造】新的3D打印图纸：乌鲁木齐中路路牌

【暗芸网吧】扩展了网吧的地图，加入了一台3D打印机。

【暗芸网吧】在打印机上加入了一份一张【白纸】的图纸。

【暗芸网吧】在打印机上加入了一份乌鲁木齐中路路牌的图纸。